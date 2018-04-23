Jaguar Discontinues XE S and XF S in Europe Over WLTP Regulations

More on this:

1 Bond Museum on Top of a Mountain Now Complete with Jaguar Cars

2 Jaguar I-Type 3 Livery Shown Before Rome Formula E Debut

3 Jaguar J-Pace Rumored To Arrive In 2021 On Range Rover Platform

4 Jaguar Land Rover U.S. Assembly Plant Considered, Not Viable Right Now

5 2019 Jaguar F-Type Lineup Renamed In The U.S., Pricing Starts At $61,745