Jaguar Discontinues XE S and XF S in Europe Over WLTP Regulations

Introduced in 1996, the AJ-V8 transitioned to the AJ133 in 2009, featuring direct injection, continuously variable intake and exhaust camshaft timing, and many more. And by cutting two cylinders off the V8 engine, Jaguar created the AJ126.
Available in models such as the Jaguar F-Type, Range Rover Velar, and Land Rover Discovery, the AJ126 is a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with four overhead camshafts. Produced on the same line as the AJ133, the engine offers plenty of power, torque, as well as an earful of slobber-inducing exhaust sound on full whine.
But as the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure prepares to go official for all new car registrations in Europe from September 2018, Jaguar finds itself between a rock and a hard place. The transition from NEDC to WLTP has forced Jaguar to discontinue the XE S and XF S, both flaunting the AJ126 engine.
From Autocar: “The S variants of the XE and XF have been indirectly replaced with the XE 300 and XF 300, which use the 296-bhp (300 PS) four-cylinder turbo unit found on the entry-level F-Type.” Then there’s the commercial side of the decision. According to a Jaguar spokesman, “S sales accounted for less than 2 percent” of XE and XF sales in the United Kingdom.
The United States of America isn’t subject to the WLTP regulations, which means the XE S and XF S will live on in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. Jaguar isn’t the only manufacturer hit hard by the WLTP, the other being BMW.
The V6-powered F-Type S is still available to order in the United Kingdom and Europe. On the other hand, Jaguar could cut the AJ126 from the XJ and F-Pace as a means to meet the 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer fleet average by 2020/2021.
Jaguar and Land Rover will electrify their lineups in 2020, with mild hybridization being the norm and full electrification serving as a choice. The I-Pace is the vehicle that paves the way for the all-electric future of Jaguar Land Rover.
