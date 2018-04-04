2019 Jaguar F-Type Lineup Renamed In The U.S., Pricing Starts At $61,745

With the mid-cycle facelift of the F-Type, Jaguar took to rename the four- and six-cylinder models in the range. Over in the U.S., the entry-level F-Type will be known as the P300 from here on in, referring to the amount of metric horsepower.
Arriving at dealer lots in May, the 2019 Jaguar F-Type has 2.0 liters and a turbocharger to offer from the get-go, translating to 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. With rear-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the F-Type P300 will retail at $61,745 (including the $995 destination and handling charge) for the coupe and $64,845 for the convertible.
That’s an increase of $850 compared to the previous model year, which can be justified through the addition of two pieces of equipment. First of all, brake-based torque vectoring is standard across the range. The touchscreen of the infotainment system, meanwhile, measures 10 inches from the get-go (two more than before).
Leveling up to the P340 or P380 translates to 3.0 liters displacement, six cylinders arranged to form a V, and a supercharger. Concerning output, $69,845 will get you 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. For $83,845, you’re looking at 375 horsepower and 339 pound-feet, rear-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual gearbox.
All-wheel-drive can be had for $3,000 on the P380 with the automatic transmission ($1,300). Speaking of the top-tier V6, Jaguar is much obliged to throw in adaptive dampers, limited-slip differential, and 20-inch wheels. The active exhaust system, which was previously standard on the F-Type S, is now priced at $225 in the U.S.
Absent from this list is the F-Type 400 Sport, which gets us to the F-Type R. Starting at $101,745, the supercharged V8-powered land missile comes with all-wheel-drive as standard and shoots to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. For $123,745, the F-Type SVR level up from 550 to 575 horsepower, thrusting to 60 in 3.5 seconds. That supercar-like quick, alright!
Big daddy SVR is the F-Type to rule all F-Types, peaking at 200 mph.
That’s an increase of $850 compared to the previous model year, which can be justified through the addition of two pieces of equipment. First of all, brake-based torque vectoring is standard across the range. The touchscreen of the infotainment system, meanwhile, measures 10 inches from the get-go (two more than before).
Leveling up to the P340 or P380 translates to 3.0 liters displacement, six cylinders arranged to form a V, and a supercharger. Concerning output, $69,845 will get you 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. For $83,845, you’re looking at 375 horsepower and 339 pound-feet, rear-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual gearbox.
All-wheel-drive can be had for $3,000 on the P380 with the automatic transmission ($1,300). Speaking of the top-tier V6, Jaguar is much obliged to throw in adaptive dampers, limited-slip differential, and 20-inch wheels. The active exhaust system, which was previously standard on the F-Type S, is now priced at $225 in the U.S.
Absent from this list is the F-Type 400 Sport, which gets us to the F-Type R. Starting at $101,745, the supercharged V8-powered land missile comes with all-wheel-drive as standard and shoots to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. For $123,745, the F-Type SVR level up from 550 to 575 horsepower, thrusting to 60 in 3.5 seconds. That supercar-like quick, alright!
Big daddy SVR is the F-Type to rule all F-Types, peaking at 200 mph.