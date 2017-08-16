Jaguar Takes the F-Type R to Dull and Boring to Prove It's Neither

The little two-seater can be had with a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine
or a five-liter supercharged V8 unit, depending on the customer's liking - or, more likely, their wallet size. Most people will probably go for the option in between, which is a nice, three-liter supercharged V6 engine with anything up to 400 horsepower.
However, those who want to feel the full extent of the sports cars' abilities, as well as hear the feline's best possible roar, will have to dig in for the R version, which uses the huge V8 for a total output of 550 horsepower. There's also the SVR model
which adds 25 hp more, but that is only for the most hardcore fans of the brand since it costs more than any other sane person would ever spend on a Jag.
The marketing department of the company seems well aware of this as it too has chosen the F-Type R for its latest publicity clip. As you would expect, it does feature the occasional fast driving and loud exhaust notes, but this one is a bit more clever than that. It actually forced the team to do a bit of research first.
It seems that somewhere in Scotland, there's a little hamlet called Dull, with a population of 86. Meanwhile, in Oregon, U.S.A. there's another tiny settlement called Boring. Jaguar brought the F-Type to both these places to highlight the complete antithesis between the car and the town's names (and nature, apparently).
Yeah, sure, it's very fortunate that out of those 86 people living in Dull, two turned out to be a couple of young women who are very comfortable in front of the camera, but trust us: the video is so well done you won't care it's all an act. Just sit back and enjoy it. More like this, Jaguar
, please.