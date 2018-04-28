2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition Hits Nurburgring, Causes a Stir

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we have the pleasure to bring you a piece of footage that has just been recorded at the Nurburgring, with this having the purpose of quenching one's thirst for finding out what shenanigans make up today's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session. And the news is brilliant, with a 2018 Ford GT having hit the Ring.

5 photos



We'll remind you that the GT '67 Heritage edition pays homage to the 1967 GT40 that grabbed the victory at Le Mans (Ferraristi have no love for this one). Going past the historical red-and-white color scheme, the special edition comes with a few unique bits, which cover both the exterior and the interior.



Speaking of the new



Well, nowadays tuners simply won't leave a car in factory stock condition, no matter how special this is. And this obviously also applies to the FGT.



For instance, Hennessey Performance has



To be more precise, the Lone Star State specialist plans a massive upgrade for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 heart of the vehicle.



So far, Hennessey has only listed the generic mods it plans to offer, without dropping further details: "high-flow air induction systems, engine management tuning upgrades, high-flow intercooler systems, exhaust system upgrades, twin turbo system upgrades, engine upgrades and more,"



New Ford GT Heritage at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife #Ford #GT #FordGT A post shared by #nurburgringlivepics (@nurburgringlivepics) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:57am PDT As you'll be able to notice in Instagram-delivered video at the bottom of the page, we're looking at a '67 Heritage Edition and it's obvious that the beast turned plenty of heads as it rushed down the track. Fortunately, the driver of the twin-turbo V6 monster maintained a respectable pace, so this wasn't one of those parade laps owners of uber-expensive machines sometimes pull. After all, the man has 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of twist at the mercy of his right foot.We'll remind you that the GT '67 Heritage edition pays homage to the 1967 GT40 that grabbed the victory at Le Mans (Ferraristi have no love for this one). Going past the historical red-and-white color scheme, the special edition comes with a few unique bits, which cover both the exterior and the interior.Speaking of the new Ford GT , the uber-limited production run of the car (only 250 are being built for the first two years of production) and the velocity might of the thing might have you believe that such a machine doesn't need aftermarket touches.Well, nowadays tuners simply won't leave a car in factory stock condition, no matter how special this is. And this obviously also applies to the FGT.For instance, Hennessey Performance has taken delivery of a... Heritage Edition GT last month, with the Texan developer having big plans for the beast.To be more precise, the Lone Star State specialist plans a massive upgrade for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 heart of the vehicle.So far, Hennessey has only listed the generic mods it plans to offer, without dropping further details: "high-flow air induction systems, engine management tuning upgrades, high-flow intercooler systems, exhaust system upgrades, twin turbo system upgrades, engine upgrades and more,"