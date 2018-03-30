Hennessey Starts Working on 2018 Ford GT with Heritage Edition Development Car

Hennessey Performance is the kind of specialist that has accustomed us to wacky builds that start off with incredibly quick machines and sometimes double the maximum output. Given this and the fact that the Texan developer had announced it would massage the 2018 Ford GT, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the company has now kicked off the Blue Oval halo car offensive.

Of course, aficionados want to know what the gym specialist is preparing for the new GT. And that question becomes even more interesting if we take into account the fact that the job of modding the GT won't be as easy as in the case of the previous car.



And that's because the newcomer has left its V8 heart behind, adopting a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost motor.



So far, Hennessey has only issued a vague statement on the matter. As such, the company's website explains that the list of planned upgrades includes "high-flow air induction systems, engine management tuning upgrades, high-flow intercooler systems, exhaust system upgrades, twin turbo system upgrades, engine upgrades and more,"



Thus, we wouldn't be surprised to see the output of the mill, which sits at 647 hp in factory stock form, getting much closer to a four-digit proposal.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that Hennessey recently started working on a proposal that's just as insane. We're referring to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon build.



The specialist had announced it would take the Mopar halo car to 1,500 ponies, with the company having recently taken delivery of the 840 hp animal.



Meanwhile, Hennessey's 1,000 HP Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist has



