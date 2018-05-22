Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S, All Hell Breaks Loose

The Porsche 911 Turbo S definitely wasn't built with drag racing as a top priority. Nevertheless, with the engineering magic that is the supercar's all-paw hardware, the Neunelfer is nothing short of a rocket on the drag strip. And with a simple ECU remap allowing the German beast to deliver a respectable horsepower bump, it's no wonder that certain owners use their Turbos as drag strip assets. Well, such a Porscha recently lined up next to a Dodge Challenger Demon and, as you can expect, all hell broke loose.

We need to mention that the two velocity tools engaged in 1/8-mile brawls, which meant the Porscha's all-wheel-drive gave it a serious advantage.



Nevertheless, the guy behind the wheel of the Mopar machine replied by turning to the Transbrake feature of his car, which sends power to the wheels as quickly as possible.



And since neither of the two aficionados was ready to give up, they raced on more than one occasion. Thankfully, the piece of footage documenting their battles includes the timeslips, so you can clearly see the numbers that define the fight.



It's worth mentioning that the Demon owner wanted to test the factory might of the machine, which is why the thing came with the Nitto rear tires. The ECU .



As for the Zuffenhausen animal, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six heart of the thing had been taken down the aftermarket path, but we're not aware of its actual mods.



P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry can find the Demon vs.

