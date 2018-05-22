Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Can't Stop

When people street race, it's common for drivers to duke it out on multiple occasions, since they want the conclusion of their battle to be relevant. After all, in the absence of drag strip goodies like a Christmas Tree and timing equipment, the results aren't even that easy to notice at all times. However, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 brawl we're here to show you is out of the ordinary.

For one thing, the muscle beasts raced on more than a dozen occasions, with this taking place during a single session of hooning.And you'll be able to check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The Hellcat was the one that served as the camera car, which means that the built-in blower whine dominates the aural side of the clip. Oh, and we have to mention that this Mopar animal has been gifted with a custom exhaust, one that allows its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to fully express its feelings and emotions.As for the sixth-generation Camaro we have here, this has taken a more serious trip down the aftermarket route. So while the ZL1 comes with 650 hp in factory trim, the owner of this one explains that the machine delivers around 800 ponies (a 700 wheel horsepower is actually mentioned in the clip and since the car is fitted with a torque converter automatic, we used the 15 percent drivetrain loss estimation).Now, before inviting you to head over to the play button below and enjoy the ride, there's one more thing we need to mention - please don't use such adventures as examples and take your ride to the drag strip when in the mood for battles.Speaking of which, we've brought you quite a spicy drag strip adventure earlier today, when we talked about a Dodge Challenger Demon duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.