autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Can't Stop

22 May 2018, 16:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When people street race, it's common for drivers to duke it out on multiple occasions, since they want the conclusion of their battle to be relevant. After all, in the absence of drag strip goodies like a Christmas Tree and timing equipment, the results aren't even that easy to notice at all times. However, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 brawl we're here to show you is out of the ordinary.
8 photos
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1
For one thing, the muscle beasts raced on more than a dozen occasions, with this taking place during a single session of hooning.

And you'll be able to check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The Hellcat was the one that served as the camera car, which means that the built-in blower whine dominates the aural side of the clip. Oh, and we have to mention that this Mopar animal has been gifted with a custom exhaust, one that allows its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to fully express its feelings and emotions.

As for the sixth-generation Camaro we have here, this has taken a more serious trip down the aftermarket route. So while the ZL1 comes with 650 hp in factory trim, the owner of this one explains that the machine delivers around 800 ponies (a 700 wheel horsepower is actually mentioned in the clip and since the car is fitted with a torque converter automatic, we used the 15 percent drivetrain loss estimation).

Now, before inviting you to head over to the play button below and enjoy the ride, there's one more thing we need to mention - please don't use such adventures as examples and take your ride to the drag strip when in the mood for battles.

Speaking of which, we've brought you quite a spicy drag strip adventure earlier today, when we talked about a Dodge Challenger Demon duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat chevrolet camaro zl1 drag racing street racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Latest car models:
MITSUBISHI LancerMITSUBISHI Lancer CompactASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeMercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT S Roadster CoupeAll car models  
 
 