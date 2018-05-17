1,000 HP Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Does 0-60 in 2.7s, Beats BMW M5

While some might find this difficult to believe, there are folks out there who would look at the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and say something like "hmmm... this Hellcat-ized Jeep needs more muscle!". And Hennessey Performance brings the perfect example of this, with the specialist having upgraded a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to 1,000 ponies.

As you can imagine, the kind of performance such an animal delivers will easily send one's jaw to the floor and while Hennessey had announced go-fast figures for its insane, the company has now released a video that backs up those claims.Using the drag strip in its backyard, the Lone Star State specialist pushed to the thousand-pony Jeep to the limit, with the SUV completing the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.7 seconds (the time probably includes the one-foot rollout).For instance, this means that the massaged GC Trackhawk can leave the new BMW M5 in the dust - keep in mind that we're not talking about any all-wheel-drive tricks here, since the 600 hp M5 also comes in all-paw form.Then there's the quarter-mile time of the bulky SUV, with the machine managing to complete the 1,320-foot sprint in 10.7 seconds. Now, that time happens to place the high rider just ahead of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which needs 10.8 seconds for the job, but only when fitted with drag radials.As for what lies under the hood of the velocity behemoth, the Texan specialist has replaced the factory supercharger, installing a 4.5-liter unit. The list of mods fitted to the 6.2-liter HEMI also includes long-tube headers, high-flow injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, as well as a high-flow air induction system.With the vehicle having been strapped to a dynojet after its visit to the gym, the Jeep delivered 823 hp and 718 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, hence the 1,000 crank hp approximation coming from Hennessey. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the tuner manually disengaged the front wheels for the stunt.And while we're talking Hennessey, stuff, we'll remind you the company is also running another 1,000 hp monster these days, namely a pumped-up Dodge Demon. In fact, the Mopar machine currently holds the records for the quickest and the fastest Demon, with a quarter-mile run of 9.13 seconds at 152 mph.