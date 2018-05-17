Rolls-Royce Cullinan Meets Bentley Bentayga in Qatar, The Colors Scream

With Rolls-Royce having recently introduced the Cullinan, the first SUV to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy has already met its closes rival, namely the Bentley Bentayga.

Of course, this brings us the opportunity to drop a little comparison involving the two luxurious behemoths.



As far as the eye is concerned, the Bentley comes with a sportier design. Interestingly, while the Crewe machine follows the let's make all SUVs look more dynamic trend, we can't say the same about its Goodwood rival.



With its imposing stance, the Cullinan doesn't jump the said styling bandwagon, rather being in a class of its own.



When it comes to the cabin, the



For instance, the Cullinan borrows the Phantom VIII's dashboard and center console, while it features a redesigned passenger-side dash, an even more generous infotainment display and new seats.



The Phantom-borrowed twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 motor of the



As for the Bentayga, this uses Bentley's twin-turbo W12 motor, with the six-liter unit delivering 600 hp and 660 lb-ft of twist. As such, the Big B can play the 0 to 60 mph game in four seconds, while its top speed sits at 187 mph.



Unlike the Cullinan, though, the Bentayga can also be had with three other powerplants, namely a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, a similar unit running on diesel, as well as a plug-in hybrid setup involving a 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor.



Who knows? Perhaps affluent SUV aficionados can build a case for these two sharing a garage.





