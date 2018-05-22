2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Drifting on Losail Circuit Is Heaven

By now, anybody interested in the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package has had the chance to check out the clean-looking Neunelfer in all sorts of scenarios. Nevertheless, adventures involving the GT3 TP are always welcome, especially when they involve proper manhandling.

3 photos



The stunt took place on the Losail Circuit, which can be found in Doha, Qatar, with the nighttime vibe only making things spicier.



With the outside temperature sitting rather high at 26 degrees Celsius and a generous tire pressure of 40 psi, the tail-happy character of the Zuffenhausen machine really showed.



Note that the driver keeps things on the safe side, as he always exercises caution when allowing the posterior of the Porscha to step out. And with the lack of a massive wing meaning that the downforce is limited, the Neunelfer was free to dance.



Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer could be working on a Cabriolet incarnation of the machine.



Of course, this wouldn't fall in line with Porsche's habits, but the tester we recently



Then again, the spied prototype could always be a step in the development process of the rumored



Regardless, with the introduction of the next-gen 992 model scheduled for next year, we should get our limited edition answer(s) soon. And we'll bring the new info to you as soon as we get our hands on it.



This is the case with the shenanigan we're here to showcase, which involves a GT3 Touring going at it on the track. To be more precise, the aficionado behind the wheel of the this Porscha decided to go for a bit of a drifting session.The stunt took place on the Losail Circuit, which can be found in Doha, Qatar, with the nighttime vibe only making things spicier.With the outside temperature sitting rather high at 26 degrees Celsius and a generous tire pressure of 40 psi, the tail-happy character of the Zuffenhausen machine really showed.Note that the driver keeps things on the safe side, as he always exercises caution when allowing the posterior of the Porscha to step out. And with the lack of a massive wing meaning that the downforce is limited, the Neunelfer was free to dance.Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer could be working on a Cabriolet incarnation of the machine.Of course, this wouldn't fall in line with Porsche's habits, but the tester we recently came across hinted at the introduction of such a model.Then again, the spied prototype could always be a step in the development process of the rumored 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster . And it's worth mentioning that the test car was spotted with a manual gearbox., so purists can jump for joy.Regardless, with the introduction of the next-gen 992 model scheduled for next year, we should get our limited edition answer(s) soon. And we'll bring the new info to you as soon as we get our hands on it.