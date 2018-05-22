autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Drifting on Losail Circuit Is Heaven

22 May 2018, 17:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
By now, anybody interested in the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package has had the chance to check out the clean-looking Neunelfer in all sorts of scenarios. Nevertheless, adventures involving the GT3 TP are always welcome, especially when they involve proper manhandling.
3 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drivePorsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drive
This is the case with the shenanigan we're here to showcase, which involves a GT3 Touring going at it on the track. To be more precise, the aficionado behind the wheel of the this Porscha decided to go for a bit of a drifting session.

The stunt took place on the Losail Circuit, which can be found in Doha, Qatar, with the nighttime vibe only making things spicier.

With the outside temperature sitting rather high at 26 degrees Celsius and a generous tire pressure of 40 psi, the tail-happy character of the Zuffenhausen machine really showed.

Note that the driver keeps things on the safe side, as he always exercises caution when allowing the posterior of the Porscha to step out. And with the lack of a massive wing meaning that the downforce is limited, the Neunelfer was free to dance.

Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer could be working on a Cabriolet incarnation of the machine.

Of course, this wouldn't fall in line with Porsche's habits, but the tester we recently came across hinted at the introduction of such a model.

Then again, the spied prototype could always be a step in the development process of the rumored 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster. And it's worth mentioning that the test car was spotted with a manual gearbox., so purists can jump for joy.

Regardless, with the introduction of the next-gen 992 model scheduled for next year, we should get our limited edition answer(s) soon. And we'll bring the new info to you as soon as we get our hands on it.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package porsche 911 gt3 touring package Porsche 911 Porsche cool drifting
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 