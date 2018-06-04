Ferrari 488 GTB vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S Drag Race Packs a Surprise

Talking about how quick the Mercedes-AMG E63 (S) is sounds a bit like praising water for its wetness. Nevertheless, one can never be truly prepared for the sprinting animal that is the Affalterbach super-sedan. And the latest speeding adventure involving the five-seater is the perfect demonstration of this, with the battle also involving the Ferrari 488 GTB, the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T.

Now, as the supercar aficionados among you may have noticed, the order of the (other) three machines above isn't random. Instead, these were listed in the order of their sprinting might. And that's because this perfectly describes how the three took turns at battling the 612 hp four-door.The two German beasts and the pair of Prancing Horses got together on an airfield, with one question in mind - what kind of speed devil does it take to one-up the E63 S?The V8-animated Fezza, the 991.2-generation GT3 Neunelfer and the GTB incarnation of the 488 each battled the uber-Benz. We're talking about half-mile battles involving standing starts.Sure, the Benz is the only all-wheel-drive contraption here, but since we're talking about a half-mile and not a quarter-mile brawl, its rear-paw rivals had enough space to stretch their legs without traction-related worries.Each and every step of the machines was closely recorded so those of you who prefer to augment the visual experience with more than just a few numbers will get their kicks in the piece of footage below.Of course, there might be gearheads wondering how the E63 S fairs against the Porsche Panamera Turbo. Well, here's a drag race and a circuit sprint involving the two slices of Germany.As for the also-mandatory drag race against the Affalterbach saloon and its closest rival, the F90 BMW M5, the magazine features we've seen so far have brought mixed results.