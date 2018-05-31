Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, since one has so many four-wheeled goodies to choose from. Sure, while many fans of the breed pick their favorite beasts based on subjective matters, but drag racing glory will always be important. Well, we've brought along a spicy adventure of the sort, one that involves the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

5 photos



The machines duked it out using a standing start, but since the two missed a Christmas Tree, making sure that the start is even didn't exactly came easy.



At first, the two used a girl to help with the takeoff, but the good old three-honks method was also included. And with the cars continuing to accelerate for quite a while, the winner of this multi-race battle can't be denied.



This is the case of a drag race that sees



Nevertheless, all this is about to change, since Ford is preparing to introduce the 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500.



We've



The rumor mill talks about the 'Stang range-topper being animated by a supercharged V8 with north of 700 ponies. The engine will be mater to some form of automatic, while a manual gearbox will also be on the menu.



And while the 2019 GT500 is expected to debut next January, at the Detroit Auto Show, we could also see the machine bowing later this year.



It's worth noting that the two slabs of America we have here came in factory stock form. That means that, in the case of the Mopar machine, we can talk about 707 ponies. As for the golden bowtie machine, this also packs a blown 6.2-liter motor, but delivers 650 horses.The machines duked it out using a standing start, but since the two missed a Christmas Tree, making sure that the start is even didn't exactly came easy.At first, the two used a girl to help with the takeoff, but the good old three-honks method was also included. And with the cars continuing to accelerate for quite a while, the winner of this multi-race battle can't be denied.This is the case of a drag race that sees Ford fans watching from the side, since the street side of the Mustang lineup doesn't include a model that allows the Blue Oval fans to engage in such battles.Nevertheless, all this is about to change, since Ford is preparing to introduce the 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500.We've spied the S550 model on countless occasions, with the automotive producer recently delivering the first photo of the muscle beast.The rumor mill talks about the 'Stang range-topper being animated by a supercharged V8 with north of 700 ponies. The engine will be mater to some form of automatic, while a manual gearbox will also be on the menu.And while the 2019 GT500 is expected to debut next January, at the Detroit Auto Show, we could also see the machine bowing later this year.