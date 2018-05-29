Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan with Crushing Results

While the LP610-4 incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan was built to serve a general purpose (by supercar standards, of course), the GT3 RS version of the Porsche 911 comes as the purest track-savvy form of the rear-engined formula. And while we're obviously not talking about direct competitors here, you can't expect this to keep people from throwing the two at each other.

The Porscha and the Lambo got together earlier this year, with the two meeting at a drag racing event held in Weeze, Germany.



Alas, the velocity gathering didn't involve any timing equipment, so we can't tell you the elapsed time or trap speed numbers of the beasts. Gues you'll just have to trust your eyes for this one, which isn't all that easy to do, given the rather uneven start of the race.



We'll remind you that the rear section of the Zuffenhausen machine is occupied by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, which delivers 500 hp. As for the mid-engined supercar, the



And while both toys pack dual-clutch trannies, the Lambo has the edge in a standing start drag race, thanks to its all-paw hardware.



The owner of the Lamborghini was determined to see how his Italian exotic would fare against a whole range of machines, to the GT3 RS fight was just one of his battles during the said event.



And the other opponents of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine were ever further away from it than the GT3 RS, since we're talking about an Audi RS6 and an F10 incarnation of the



Oh, and we must also mention that this Lamborghini packs a little visual and aural surprise, one that isn't exactly legal.



