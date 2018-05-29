autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan with Crushing Results

29 May 2018, 13:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While the LP610-4 incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan was built to serve a general purpose (by supercar standards, of course), the GT3 RS version of the Porsche 911 comes as the purest track-savvy form of the rear-engined formula. And while we're obviously not talking about direct competitors here, you can't expect this to keep people from throwing the two at each other.
5 photos
Corvette Z06 vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Nurburgring BattleCorvette Z06 vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Nurburgring BattleCorvette Z06 vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Nurburgring BattleCorvette Z06 vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Nurburgring Battle
In fact, we're here to deliver a battle between the two velocity tools. And unlike most fights of the kind, this one involves a straight line rather than a circuit.

The Porscha and the Lambo got together earlier this year, with the two meeting at a drag racing event held in Weeze, Germany.

Alas, the velocity gathering didn't involve any timing equipment, so we can't tell you the elapsed time or trap speed numbers of the beasts. Gues you'll just have to trust your eyes for this one, which isn't all that easy to do, given the rather uneven start of the race.

We'll remind you that the rear section of the Zuffenhausen machine is occupied by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, which delivers 500 hp. As for the mid-engined supercar, the Huracan's also-atmospheric 5.2-liter V10 delivers 610 ponies.

And while both toys pack dual-clutch trannies, the Lambo has the edge in a standing start drag race, thanks to its all-paw hardware.

The owner of the Lamborghini was determined to see how his Italian exotic would fare against a whole range of machines, to the GT3 RS fight was just one of his battles during the said event.

And the other opponents of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine were ever further away from it than the GT3 RS, since we're talking about an Audi RS6 and an F10 incarnation of the BMW M5.

Oh, and we must also mention that this Lamborghini packs a little visual and aural surprise, one that isn't exactly legal.

porsche 911 gt3 rs lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Porsche drag racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 