Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Violent Outcome

28 May 2018, 9:24 UTC ·
by
Back in the days of the Ferrari 458 and the Lamborghini Gallardo, the Prancing Horse didn't feel quite as potent as the Raging Bull in terms of straight line shenanigans. Nevertheless, with Maranello having returned to turbocharging and Sant'Agata Bolognese still being entirely committed to natural aspiration (for its supercars), things have evolved. So what happens when a 488 gets together with a Huracan?
Well, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to answer the question, with this portraying a drag race between a 488 GTB and a Spyder incarnation of the Huracan.

As far as we know, both Italian exotics come in factory from. So let's talk numbers, shall we?

The twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the Fezza delivers 670 ponies and 760 Nm, while the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 of the Lambo comes with 610 hp and 560 Nm of twist.

Both machines come in dual-clutch form and while the Lamborghini packs all-paw hardware, this doesn't bring it an advantage in the drag battle we have here, since the brawl features a rolling takeoff.

Speaking of which, the two supercars got together on an airfield in Sweden, so the aficionados behind the wheel had all the space in the world to stretch the legs of their toys.

When it comes to the aural side of the drag race, the Prancing Horse served as the camera car, which means that the aural side of the experience isn't as enticing as the visual one.

Sure, Ferrari's V8 is one of the best-sounding TT units on the market, but it still can't match the voice of atmospheric units. And while we're talking twin-turbo aural matters, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a three-way rev battle involving the 488 GTB, the McLaren 720S and the 2018 Ford GT, with the adventure also including a little quest for the audience.

