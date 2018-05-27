autoevolution
 

2018 Ford GT vs. McLaren 720S vs. Ferrari 488 Rev Battle Is an Exhaust Concert

27 May 2018, 9:17 UTC ·
by
This might be an awesome time to be a supercar aficionado, with more and more offerings from both renown and young carmakers hitting the market. But there are also aspects that contemporary supercars don't quite nail, such as the aural side. With the eco pressure having brought a twin-turbo revolution, go-fast machines can't reach the same aural diversity as they did back in the day.
Nevertheless, that's not to say that the supercars populating showrooms nowadays aren't exciting from the aural point of view. And to illustrate this, we've brought along a rev battle.

Unlike your typical confrontation of the sort, which involves a pair of machines, this is a three-way decibel brawl, one that brings together the 2018 Ford GT, the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488 GTB.

The Blue Oval halo car belongs to Brooks of the Drag Times YouTube channel, who has recently taken delivery of the thing and is currently taking things gradually. So yes, this means you'll also get to see the GT being put to drag racing use once the break-in period is completed.

As pretty much any aficionado out there, the vlogger can' ignore the fact that the new GT plays the downsizing card, being animated by a twin-turbo V6 motor that delivers 647 hp.

And, to check whether the lack of two cylinders makes that much of a difference in the twin-turbo era, the gearhead has decided to deliver a blind rev battle.

To be more precise, while you'll get to listen to all three cars, the video doesn't mention which one delivers each of the decibel feats, allowing the audience to guess - if you're not willing to receive the solution to this aural puzzle, you'd better stop reading at this point.

According to our ears, the first soundtrack comes from the FGT, the second is delivered by the Woking animal, while the latter belongs to the Prancing Horse.

Ford GT Ford McLaren 720S McLaren Ferrari ferrari 488 rev battle
