9s Porsche 911 Turbos Drag Race on the Street, Cause Mayhem

The drag racing realm holds a special place for the uber-dangerous slippery adventures that are the no-prep conformations. Nevertheless, when you're street racing, almost any race means a no-prep adventure (there are some extreme exceptions when racers mess with the asphalt), so you can't expect machines to work at their full potential. Well, in the case of two Porsche 911 Turbos we're here to showcase, this less than ideal status means... 9s passes.
Anybody who knows a thing or two about drag strips is well aware of the fact that delivering a 9s quarter-mile pass in a daily driver like these Zuffenhausen animals is not exactly easy.
However, these rear-engined beasts manage to pull such stunts and even make it look easy. We're talking about a 997.1 incarnation of the Turbo and a 991.1-gen Turbo S.
The senior model features an AIM1000 package (1,000 ponies, anybody?), while still packing the factory six-speed manual tranny, which is an amazing feat in its own.
It's worth noting that this Porscha currently holds the world records for the quickest (elapsed time) and fastest (trap speed) stick shift 997, thanks to a 1,320 feet run with amazing numbers: 9.3 seconds at 160 mph.
As for the newer model, the Turbo S has been gifted with an AIM 68 VTG turbo setup - nevertheless, since this is a 991 (they weren't offered in manual trim), the machine comes in PDK form. When it comes to the 1/4-mile performance of the thing, this can play the game in 9.7s at 144 mph.
The two rear-engined beasts got together on the street, using a traffic light for their standing start drag race. And with their magnificent all-paw hardware doing its stuff, the battle didn't last all that long.
However, we're asking you not to use this race as an example and stick to the drag strip for velocity thrills of the sort.
