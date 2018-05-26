Dodge Demon Drag Races 1972 Dodge Challenger, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, with Detroit's Big Three delivering contraptions that are arguably even sweeter than those that kickstarted the genre almost five decades ago. Then again, one doesn't necessarily have to choose between the two, as the drag race sitting before you comes to demonstrate. To be more precise, this is the kind of grandpa vs nephew fight, one that involves a 1972 Dodge Challenger and a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Fortunately, the owners of the two Mopar icons decided to keep things safe, getting together at the drag strip. Of course, this also meant the machine benefited from the prepped surface of the track.To be more precise, the toys faced each other at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, with the two putting on one hell of a show.As for the soundtrack of the battle, the Demon is obviously louder, but we need to point out that not everybody prefers its supercharger whine to the voice of the retro model's HEMI.And while we won't mention the winner here, we need to tell you that this is the kind of brawl that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.Since we mentioned the Dodge Demon , we'll bring you an update on what's happening in he 840 hp realm.As far as the stock incarnation of the muscle car is concerned, owners have yet to reach the 9.65s official quarter-mile time of the SRT halo car. And we might just have to wait for the fall weather to see the uber-Challenger hitting that goal.Meanwhile, the aftermarket side of the industry has started playing with the Demon, despite the limited availability of the car. So far, we've seen more than one example of the Dodge that delivers around 1,000 ponies.And when it comes to putting all that power down, we'll mention that the Demon 1/4-mile record currently sits at 9.13 seconds.