autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Breaks Loose

23 May 2018, 15:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While Dodge Demon owners are still engaged in the journey to the 9.65s quarter-mile run (this is the official 1,320-foot time of the muscle beast), the process delivers tons of velocity adventures and we can now talk about a fresh one. This time around, the SRT halo car doesn't fight another muscle car or a supercar. Instead, the Challenger Demon gets to duke it out with another one of its kind.
6 photos
Dodge Demon vs. Dodge Demon Drag RaceDodge Demon vs. Dodge Demon Drag RaceDodge Demon vs. Dodge Demon Drag RaceDodge Demon vs. Dodge Demon Drag RaceDodge Demon vs. Dodge Demon Drag Race
That's right folks, this is a Demon vs. Demon drag race. To be more precise, we're talking about a good old quarter-mile brawl and since the drivers decided to keep things on the safe side and use the drag strip, not the street, they also benefited from the prepped surface of the track.

In fact, you'll get to see a strip specialist talking about the way in which the track's surface is improved at the 5:09 point of the video documenting the race. As for the battle itself, this awaits you at the 11:00 point of the clip.

The said specialist also talks about having witnessed the 9.65s official quarter-mile run of the Dodge Challenger Demon, which has yet to be achieved - stock examples of the car have only delivered 9.9s runs to date. The man claims that the current temperatures are simply too high for the 840 hp beast to hit its target, so we'll probably have to wait until this fall to find out more.

Meanwhile, there are already Demon owners out there who have taken their Mopar beasts down the aftermarket path. And the quarter-mile record for such a car sits at 9.13 seconds, having been set by Hennessey Performance, who took the machine to 1,000 hp.

Of course, this has created sky-high expectations, which involved modded examples of the Demon stepping into 8s territory. And we can't wait to see that happening.

Dodge Demon Dodge Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag racing muscle car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 