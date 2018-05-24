autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Tuned BMW M6 Competition, Things Go South

24 May 2018, 14:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When you drive a Ferrari, people will always want to race you, whether we're talking about hot hatches, modded machines or other supercars. And you'll notice this phenomenon becoming even stronger if you happen to take you prancing horse to a drag racing event.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Tuned BMW M6 CompetitionFerrari 488 Spider Drag Races Tuned BMW M6 CompetitionFerrari 488 Spider Drag Races Tuned BMW M6 Competition
Heck, you don't even have to take our word for it, as we've brought along a piece of footage that can serve as evidence.

The clip was recorded during a recent velocity gathering in Sweden, with this having been held on an airfiel. As such, the participants had all the space in the world to stretch the mechanical legs of their rides.

Returning to the Prancing Horse mentioned in the intro, the Fezza in question is a 488 Spider. As for its challenger, we're talking about a BMW M6 Competition.

Now, before anybody points out that the 600 hp Bimmer is no match for the 670-pony Italian machine, with the scales also favoring the supercar, allow us to point out that the M car had been taken down the aftermarket path.

The aftermarket developer behind the M6 Competition claims that the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the car has only been gifted with catless downpipes and K&N air filters. Nevertheless, this wouldn't be the first story of a BMW M car that packed secret mods.

Regardless, the two raced using a rolling start, which probably gave the German machine an advantage. And while we won't mention the winner here, we can tell you that one of the beasts clearly left the other trailing in its wake.

Alas, the M6 was used as the camera car, so the soundtrack of the clip doesn't match its visual side.

ferrari 488 Spider BMW M6 BMW Ferrari drag racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Latest car models:
FIAT CrossFIAT Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Extended CabFIAT Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVMITSUBISHI LancerMITSUBISHI Lancer CompactASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeAll car models  
 
 