Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Tuned BMW M6 Competition, Things Go South

When you drive a Ferrari, people will always want to race you, whether we're talking about hot hatches, modded machines or other supercars. And you'll notice this phenomenon becoming even stronger if you happen to take you prancing horse to a drag racing event.

The clip was recorded during a recent velocity gathering in Sweden, with this having been held on an airfiel. As such, the participants had all the space in the world to stretch the mechanical legs of their rides.



Returning to the Prancing Horse mentioned in the intro, the Fezza in question is a



Now, before anybody points out that the 600 hp Bimmer is no match for the 670-pony Italian machine, with the scales also favoring the supercar, allow us to point out that the M car had been taken down the aftermarket path.



The aftermarket developer behind the M6 Competition claims that the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the car has only been gifted with catless downpipes and K&N air filters. Nevertheless, this wouldn't be the first story of a



Regardless, the two raced using a rolling start, which probably gave the German machine an advantage. And while we won't mention the winner here, we can tell you that one of the beasts clearly left the other trailing in its wake.



Alas, the M6 was used as the camera car, so the soundtrack of the clip doesn't match its visual side.



