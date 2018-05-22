autoevolution
 

BMW X5 M Drag Races Maserati Levante S, Destruction Follows

If we look back to the drag races held, say, a decade ago, we notice that not too many of them were the kind of battles that focus solely on SUVs. Nevertheless, with more and more performance crossovers hitting the market, the number of high-riding adventures of the sort has increased. And we are now here to bring you such a stunt, one that involves a Maserati Levante S and a BMW X5 M.
Of course, anybody who knows a thing or two about go-fast SUVs will tell you that the fact we have here is uneven. That's because the power-to-weight ratio clearly favors the Bavarian model.A few numbers
To be more precise, the F15-generation X5 M burdens each of its horses with 4.3 kilograms, while the Italian machine packs 5.4 kilos per hp.

And while the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the M car allows it to dominate the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6-animated Maserati in terms of power (think: 575 vs 430 hp), the story obviusly remains the same in the torque department, since we're looking at 750 vs 580 Nm. Both vehicles send their power to all four wheels with the help of eight-speed automatic trannies, though.

Returning to the battle we have here, this took place on an airfield, with the only care of the enthusiasts behind the wheel being to mash the throttle. The two went for a rolling start, with the Italian model serving as the camera car.     

And while we're not aware of any tech mods fitted to the machines, the BMW X5 M does show a few visual mods. We're referring to a lowering suspension, custom wheels and certain aero bits.

On paper, we can talk about a full second separating the two regarding the quarter-mile sprint, with the X5 M needing 12.1s to complete this task. As for what happens in the real world, this video will bring you the answer.

However, we can wait to see the Maserati Levante Trofeo, with its 590 hp twin-turbo 3.9-lier V8, reaching its owners and engaging in battles like this one.

