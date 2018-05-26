1,000 HP Dodge Demon (Leah Pritchett) Drag Races Stock Hellcat (Matt Hagan)

Ever wondered how a day in the life of a Dodge Demon owner feels like? Well, fortunately, we can rely on YouTube for answering this question and the muscle car tale we're here to deliver is a pretty special one.

In fact, this Demon now delivers north of 1,000 ponies, being manhandled by YouTuber SRT Mush. You might be familiar with the muscle beast since it is currently engaged in the battle for the 8-second run. Its main competitor is Hennessey Performance's Demon, which currently holds the quarter-mile world record with a



And, as you can imagine, the guy behind the wheel doesn' exactly keep his Mopar machine locked in a garage.



Actually, the aficionado recently got together with a group of Dodge racers and used the opportunity to put his SRT machine to work.



The adventure included Top Fuel racer Leah Pritchett, along with Funny Car champion Matt Hagan, as well as a stock incarnation of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat (the non-widebody version of the beast).



You'll get to check out the racing action in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with this involving various combinations between the said drivers and four-wheeled toys.



And since we're talking about a supercharged V8 concert, the aural side of the clip is just as enticing as it visual one. Note that the video involves scenes captured from both outside and inside the velocity behemoths.



Speaking of the



