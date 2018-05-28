autoevolution
 

Plug-In Hybrid Chevrolet Camaro Wins EcoCAR 3 Competition

28 May 2018, 11:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
As you’re well aware by now, Ford is working on a hybridized Mustang for 2020, which will combine electric motors with an EcoBoost-type turbocharged engine. On the other hand, General Motors is upping the ante to a Camaro-like electric sports car, which will go on sale before 2023 according to the automaker’s EV roadmap.
10 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift2019 Chevrolet Camaro facelift
In the meantime, the peeps at Ohio State University decided to put effort into transforming the pre-facelift Gen 6 Camaro into a plug-in hybrid. The team earned 895 out of 1,000 possible points, and to this effect, Ohio State University won the fourth (and final) year of EcoCAR 3. The Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition is sponsored by General Motors and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Capable of running on E85 and electrical energy, the vehicle is a parallel PHEV with a five-speed automated manual transmission. Output of the electric drive unit is rated at 150 kW (201 horsepower), with 119 kW (160 horsepower) coming from the 2.0-liter direct-injected gasoline engine. In addition to the 8.2-gallon fuel tank, the Camaro is gifted with an 18.9-kWh battery that offers a range of up to 40 miles.

In addition to bringing home the first place trophy, the students at Ohio State University have been awarded $10,000 by the organizers to support the university’s advanced vehicle technology program. That might seem like a small amount of money after four years of hard work and ingenuity from these students, but on the other hand, the bragging rights of winning EcoCAR 3 are theirs and theirs alone.

“EcoCAR 3 is a great program that fosters future generations of automotive engineers and business people, encouraging them to become true innovators,” declared Ken Morris, vice president of Global Product Programs at General Motors. “This year’s winners – and all the teams – are proof of that. It’s a competition that GM is proud to support.”

On second and third place, the universities of West Virginia and Alabama were awarded 817 and 784 points, respectively.

Chevrolet Camaro PHEV Chevrolet green General Motors pony car EV
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 