2.7-liter Turbo I4 Outperforms 4.3-liter N/A V6 in 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18 May 2018, 12:49 UTC ·
by
A four-cylinder engine in a full-size pickup? That’s what Chevrolet did with the 2019 Silverado, which is available with no less than six engines and three trannies.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine options2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7-liter turbo2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engines with DFM2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7-liter turbo2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3-liter V8 with DFM2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 8L90 transmission2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 10L80 transmission2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado
For those who prefer natural aspiration, the fourth-generation Silverado is available with a 4.3-liter V6 with Active Fuel Management, 5.3-liter V8 with AFM or Dynamic Fuel Management, as well as the 6.2-liter V8 with DFM. The V6 and 5.3-liter V8 with Active Fuel Management come standard with the GM Hydra-Matic 6L80 six-speed automatic.

The 10-speed automatic, dubbed 10L80 and co-developed with Ford, is exclusive to the Duramax 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel, which will become available in early 2019. The 6.2-liter V8 also comes standard with the 10L80, while the 8L90 eight-speed is paired to the 5.3-liter V8 with DFM and the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder.

Replacing the 4.3-liter V6 as the standard engine on the LT and RST, the 2.7-liter is “expected to offer 22 percent more torque, greater fuel efficiency and a stronger power-to-weight ratio than the current model.” Think of it as a rival to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 offered by Ford in the F-150, as in both economical and work-rated.

And now, let’s go through the SAE-certified output numbers. Chevrolet released the figures for all engine options except the Duramax, as follows:

  • 4.3-liter V6 with AFM : 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet
  • 2.7-liter Turbo I4 with AFM : 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet
  • 5.3-liter V8 with AFM : 335 horsepower and 383 pound-feet
  • 5.3-liter V8 with DFM : 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet
  • 6.2-liter V8 with DFM : 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet

The difference between Active and Dynamic fuel management is simple. Active means the engine can turn off one bank of cylinders to save fuel. Dynamic, on the other hand, is an even better technology. Put simply, DFM allows the engine to shut off up to seven out of eight cylinders in certain driving conditions.

“A major focus of the next-generation Silverado is expanding the range of choices,” declared Tim Asoklis, chief engineer for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in half-ton configuration. “With all-new engines and a broader model range, there’s a Silverado for everyone, whether you’re buying your first pickup or your tenth.”

