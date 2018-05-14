2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Gets Lowered, Carbon Front Splitter Looks Crazy

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 might be the mightiest production 'Vette to date and yet you shouldn't expect this to prevent certain owners from requesting aftermarket assistance in their journey for go-fast thrills.
As you can imagine, the customization market for the MY19 ZR1 is still in its infancy, but you can be certain of the fact that the offer will be diversified in the coming months.
For now, we'll focus on a subtle change, one that sees the Chevrolet halo car being brought even closer to the road. Keep in mind that the machine we have here has been gifted with the ZTK aerodynamic package, which includes goodies such as a front splitter with carbon-fiber end cap and a super-sized adjustable rear wing.
To be more precise, the C7-generation ZR1 was lowered, with the adventure coming from Graham Rahal Performance.
Of course, one might wonder how such modding affects aspects like suspension geometry or wheel clearances, especially since the 755 hp machine has all the changes of being pushed to the limit on the track.
Nevertheless, the aftermarket developer described its work in a manner that aims to ensure aficionados that all the necessary precautions have been taken.
"Utilizing the stock screws we maximized the lowering potential all while making sure there’s no rubs or risk of hurting that carbon front splitter," we are being told.
The specialist also mentioned that it performed a laser wheel alignment before completing the job.
Meanwhile, at the drag strip, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 continues to be hooned, as, for instance, such a 'Vette recently duked it out with a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
And while Chevrolet has mentioned a 10.6-second quarter-mile time for the new ZR1, no owner has achieved such a time yet.
As for circuit matters, we're still waiting for the automotive producer to deliver the official Nurburgring lap time of the supercar.
New #ZR1 lowered by #GRP. Utilizing the stock screws we maximized the lowering potential all while making sure there's no rubs or risk of hurting that carbon front splitter. A laser alignment to cap it off, this #Vette is