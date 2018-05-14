2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Gets Lowered, Carbon Front Splitter Looks Crazy

New #ZR1 lowered by #GRP. Utilizing the stock screws we maximized the lowering potential all while making sure there’s no rubs or risk of hurting that carbon front splitter. A laser alignment to cap it off, this #Vette is %%%%%%% @tkanaan

A post shared by Graham Rahal Performance (@grahamrahalperformance) on May 13, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT