3.0L Duramax Diesel Inline-6 In 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Will Be Made In America

This choice might have something to do with the engine configuration prevalent in the medium- and heavy-duty truck segments. No cylinder offset means the manufacturing costs are lower, but the biggest advantage comes through engine balancing. The biggest disadvantage, meanwhile, is packaging. The Golden Bowtie released little information on the Duramax, though it did mention the six-cylinder engine will enter production in Flint, Michigan, alongside the 1.4-liter of the Volt, Cruze, and Equinox. By comparison, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 is sourced from the United Kingdom and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is made in Italy by VM Motori.To this effect, the 2019 Silverado is the sole full-size pickup in the light-duty segment with an American-built diesel engine. The Duramax I6 is the first straight-6 diesel offered by Chevrolet since the 4.2-liter Atlas seen in the Trailblazer. While horsepower and torque are important to customers, the bragging right of a diesel-powered truck is, of course, fuel economy.Ford is the undisputed leader in this category with 30 miles per gallon highway for the F-150 Power Stroke, whilst Ram manages 29 miles per gallon with the former-generation 1500 EcoDiesel. The GM Hydra-Matic 10L automatic transmission is sure to help Chevrolet take the battle to Ford, but it remains to be seen if the Duramax can do better than 30 mpg.In regard to output, don’t expect anything too different from what Ford and Ram have to their names. The EcoDiesel is rated at 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet, and the Power Stroke calls dibs with 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The question is, why inline-6 and not V6?This choice might have something to do with the engine configuration prevalent in the medium- and heavy-duty truck segments. No cylinder offset means the manufacturing costs are lower, but the biggest advantage comes through engine balancing. The biggest disadvantage, meanwhile, is packaging.