7-Speed Manual Transmission Confirmed For 2019 Chevrolet Camaro

19 Jan 2018, 10:36 UTC ·
by
Ford updated the Mustang for the 2018 model year, and General Motors can’t let that slide. To this effect, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is up for the mid-cycle refresh, which is coming for the 2019 model year.
There’s hearsay the Z/28 is coming back to the Camaro lineup, though we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the Golden Bowtie before we get our hopes up for an even more hardcore track tool than the ZL1 1LE. What’s certain about the facelift, however, is the transmission range.

Chevrolet certified no less than three types of transmission for the 2019 Camaro with the 6.2-liter V8, including the six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic we already know. The newity comes in the form of the seven-speed manual gearbox from the seventh generation of the Corvette.

Based on the TR-6060, the Tremec TR-6070 is developed for rear-wheel-drive cars and features a ratio spread of up to 6.33. The triple overdrive gear set is there for better fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions, two things that make the California Air Resources Board give the thumbs up.

It will be interesting to see which trim levels of the V8-powered Camaro will get the seven-speed stick shift as an option or as standard. Also interesting will be the availability of the TR-6070 on the ZL1 and yet-to-be-confirmed Z/28. Most curiously, there’s no word on the 10L80.

Co-developed with Ford and available in the ZL1, the most copious transmission of the GM Hydra-Matic family would help the Camaro please CARB even more. In addition to the eco-friendly stuff, bear in mind that the 2018 Mustang also relies on this particular type of gearbox.

Whatever Chevrolet has in store for the 2019 Camaro, make no mistake that it won’t let the Blue Oval have its way. Expected to premiere in the coming months, the refreshed ‘Maro is anticipated to arrive at dealers in the fall, sporting more trim levels than the 2018 model.

The Golden Bowtie has been benchmarking prototypes of the newcomer against the Shelby GT350, so here’s hope the driving-focused public will get an even better canyon carver.

