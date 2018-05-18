autoevolution
 

Mid-Engine Corvette (C8) Shows Removable Roof Panel, Flat-Top Steering Wheel

18 May 2018, 6:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though the Corvette is now at its seventh generation, the idea of a mid-engine Corvette came to be in 1959 with the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle I. Legendary automotive engineer and designer Zora Arkus-Duntov is the man behind the CERV I, which was unveiled to the public in 1960.
18 photos
Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine Corvette (C8)
Bearing in mind the C8 Corvette will go into production in 2019 for the 2020 model year, you could say that it took General Motors six decades to make Zora’s vision come true. Spied time and time again, the mid-engine Corvette has been caught by the carparazzi once more, this time around in much greater detail than ever before.

First of all, check out that removable roof panel, spanning across the B-pillars! The bigger question is, does the C8 Corvette have a storage partition behind the seats or in the front trunk? Whatever Chevrolet has been cooking up here, let’s all rejoice the mid-engine Corvette can be enjoyed with the clear blue sky above our heads.

Further back, the flying buttresses and vented rear deck combine for aerodynamic and cooling reasons. The vertical rear glass with trailing C-pillar buttresses are similar in design to the McLaren 570S. The open-air deck with heat-extracting vents, meanwhile, ensures the V8 powerplant underhood stays cool regardless of weather and driving conditions.

Captured on the North South Straight Away at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford, the mid-engine Corvette also shows a flat-top steering wheel with a squared-off design. The steering wheel in the Aston Martin DB11 seems very round when compared to this unit, but when all is said and done, General Motors might have taken inspiration from the Pratt & Miller-designed C7.R endurance racer.

Last, but certainly not least, the close-ups of the wheels show more than just an interesting design of the alloys. Focus on the braking system of the rear wheels, namely the dual-caliper setup that maximizes the contact area for maximum braking power.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette supercar Chevrolet Corvette spyshots C8 Corvette v8 Chevrolet
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 