Terminator 2 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy to Be Auctioned Off in June

Now and then, very special movie prop gets sold in Hollywood. Most of the items are just that, prop. But once in a while a machine of some type, in working order, surfaces.
Among other things, the guys over at Profiles in History specialize in selling “guaranteed-authentic original” items used in blockbusting movies. Through the years, they sold stuff like the Cowardly Lion costume from The Wizard of Oz, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from Star Wars and even the Marilyn Monroe subway dress from The Seven Year Itch.

This June, during the Icons & Legends of Hollywood event, the auction house will be selling a Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy. But not just any Fat Boy, but the exact one used by the former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 Terminator 2 Judgement Day movie.

The motorcycle was used while filming a chase through a dried out Los Angeles River. In the scene, Schwarzenegger’s T-800 robot was trying to evade, while protecting John Connor, from being obliterated by the shapeshifting T-1000.

According to a statement released earlier this month, the auction house expects to get up to $300,000 for it.

This will not be the only Terminator-related prop that was sold by Profiles in History. A full-scale model T-800 endoskeleton, also featured in the Judgement Day movie, was sold at a previous event for a staggering $488,750.

The FLSTF Fat Boy is one of the iconic bike builder’s best selling motorcycles. It was created for the Daytona Bike Week rally in 1988 by Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz.

The production version of the bike used a 1984 Softail-inspired frame and was fitted with a V-twin engine with a 1,340 cc (82 cu in) displacement.

The auction will be held starting June 5. Alongside the Harley will sit some other exciting items like Charlton Heston’s chariot from Ben-Hur, Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley spacesuit from Alien. 
