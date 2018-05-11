2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 "Runs Over" Dyno Assistant in Ridiculous Accident

Working with a dyno requires a certain degree of attention. After all, we're talking about a rolling road and while the dangers associated with vehicles riding on it aren't quite as high as those involving the actual road, they certainly must be ignored. Well, an aficionado that aimed to help with dynoing a Corvette ZR1 recently found this out the hard way.

The shenanigan took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 5 - since the wonderful LT5 blown V8 of the C7 ZR1 comes with an official crankshaft output of 755 hp (make that 765 PS), it's no wonder the gear heads around the car were curious to see how the thing performs on the dyno.



As for how the said aficionado got in trouble, we can let you know that the man was more or less run over by the supercar.



In fact, the gear head who caught the whole stunt on camera took the time to describe the event: "I attended dyno day at Weapon X and they were dyno-ing a new 2019 ZR1 Corvette. Basically because of the street tires someone had to brush all the rocks off the tread so they didn't fly out. The guy who was doing it got a little careless and got the broom bristles stuck while the wheels were rolling and got dragged under the tire,"



Fortunately, this is a shenanigan that landed in our LOL area, since the whole group of car lovers at the scene had quite a laugh about it - the man who got abused by the car can be seen getting up, so it's safe to assume he walked away without any problems.



Meanwhile on the asphalt, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 continues to engage in drag racing action, with a recent stunt of the kind seeing the Chevy



