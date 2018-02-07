Warning: the following material contains graphic footage of luxury vehicles being smashed by use of construction machinery. The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production of Rodrigo Duterte are real. No names were changed to protect anybody.

11 photos Porsche, Jaguar, Corvette,



The entire scene took place in Manila, Philippines, during the Bureau of Customs' 116th anniversary, staring vehicles seized by authorities recently. The gruesome actions were to be a message to organized crime in the country that “does not pay to evade taxes in the Philippines,”



The scenes showing government officials, headed by president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, condemning the cars to their deaths are incomprehensible. They appear to be holding some kind of trial against the vehicles, at the same time taking photos of their lined-up victims. Wearing protective construction helmets, they smile devilishly, thinking of what is about to happen.



As are the stills showing Duterte going from car to car before the execution, as if to bless them into the scrapyard afterlife.



The mass execution lasted only about three minutes. Duterte, who is no stranger to inflammatory statements and actions, then instructed officials to give the scrap metal to “buyer of steel,” to make some toys out of them.



Duterte hopes the destruction of the vehicles would deter Filipinos from tax evasion and corruption. But, as the country ranked 101st place out of 176 countries in the Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index, the actions taken on Tuesday are likely to mean nothing for fraudsters. So expect some more crazy actions to be taken by Duterte.



Mercedes-Benz . These are the names of the fallen cars of Tuesday's Manilla massacre. Tens of ten were lined for the kill, not having to wait long before a bulldozer crushed them to a foil. Those who still had breath in them were soon put out of their misery by a pair of excavators.The entire scene took place in Manila, Philippines, during the Bureau of Customs' 116th anniversary, staring vehicles seized by authorities recently. The gruesome actions were to be a message to organized crime in the country that “does not pay to evade taxes in the Philippines,” Russia Today reports.The scenes showing government officials, headed by president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, condemning the cars to their deaths are incomprehensible. They appear to be holding some kind of trial against the vehicles, at the same time taking photos of their lined-up victims. Wearing protective construction helmets, they smile devilishly, thinking of what is about to happen.As are the stills showing Duterte going from car to car before the execution, as if to bless them into the scrapyard afterlife.The mass execution lasted only about three minutes. Duterte, who is no stranger to inflammatory statements and actions, then instructed officials to give the scrap metal to “buyer of steel,” to make some toys out of them.Duterte hopes the destruction of the vehicles would deter Filipinos from tax evasion and corruption. But, as the country ranked 101st place out of 176 countries in the Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index, the actions taken on Tuesday are likely to mean nothing for fraudsters. So expect some more crazy actions to be taken by Duterte.