Spy Video: Mid-Engine 2020 Corvette C8 Caught in The Wild

16 May 2018, 8:11 UTC
by
Sitting at a red light doesn’t sound exciting at all, but when it comes to the mid-engined 2020 Corvette, such a sight is rare indeed. Shot by the carparazzi at Real Fast Fotography, the clip depicts a heavily-camouflaged example of the C8 breed.
Teased behind closed doors in April 2018 at the Find New Roads dealer meeting, the mid-engine Corvette features a Lotus-like hood and ZR1-inspired front bumper according to Nate Chandler of Van Bortel Chevrolet. According to Chandler, General Motors showed two photographs of the vehicle, which is referred to as being a supercar.

Chandler also mentioned that a teaser should be published in the coming months, then a public announcement will be made by the end of the year. According to earlier reports on the C8 Corvette – which some people call Zora because Zora-Arkus Duntov pushed for a mid-engine design when he was handling the Corvette at General Motors – suggest that the newcomer could be revealed in January 2019.

Although the exhaust sound is inaudible in this clip, we’ve heard the C8 Corvette clear its twin-turbo V8 back in April 2018. Dubbed LT7, the 5.5-liter engine could be offered in naturally-aspirated flavor as well, sitting above the entry-level LT1 pushrod V8. The design of the LT7 (name not confirmed) could be based on the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac debuted in the 550-horsepower CT6 V-Sport.

While on the subject of oily bits, the C8 Corvette is anticipated to come exclusively with the TR-9007 DCT, a Tremec-developed dual-clutch transmission. Stick-shift enthusiasts will be offered the C7 Corvette for as long as there’s demand for the front-engined model lineup, which is rumored to be built in parallel with the C8.

Having said these, what’s your opinion on the Corvette going mid-engine? Is it a sacrilege to America’s sports car or an evolution that was bound to happen at some point or another? All things considered, let’s rejoice the Corvette family will soon welcome a new member that will push the envelope one step further.

