2020 Chevy Suburban Spyshots Reveal New Independent Rear Suspension

While large SUVs have been keeping up with the times in the design department, they have been slow to adopt more advanced engine and drivetrain technology. The next Chevy Suburban says "enough," though it might have something to do with Ford.

There's no mistaking this for anything other than a Suburban, due to its box-like shape. However, the camo wasn't able to cover up one important change: independent rear suspension.



We often talk about how, at speed, this technology can make a car both more comfortable and sporty. But most automakers are shying away from it in favor of the lighter, cheaper, solid rear axle.



This could have been something Chevy was looking into for a long time, but everybody is going to say that it's a reaction to



Honestly, we're just glad the industry is interested in quality, not just volume. However, adding such tech usually increases the price, and the 2019 Suburban is already creeping into what used to be Escalade territory.



Reports suggest the 2020 model, which is the 12th generation, will be based on the T1 platform and could be lighter by up to 300 lbs thanks to the use of ultra-high-strength steel.



The styling might mirror the new Silverado, and hopefully, that includes a rugged off-road pack. However, it's the engine transfers which have most people worried. Yes, we are talking about the 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbo, which makes 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft in the trunk.



