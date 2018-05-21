autoevolution
 

Chevrolet Looking for Kid Reporters for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game

21 May 2018, 7:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
27 photos
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine options2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7-liter turbo2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engines with DFM2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7-liter turbo2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3-liter V8 with DFM2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 8L90 transmission2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 10L80 transmission2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado2019 Chevrolet Silverado
The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is fast approaching, as the event is scheduled to take place on July 17 in Washington D.C. That means Chevrolet has about two months to find the newest stars of sports reporting.

Chevrolet has made a habit of getting involved in baseball, including at a junior level. The various youth baseball programs the carmaker has in place has drawn, according to their figures, about 6.7 million to the sports over the decades.

For this year’s All-Star Game, Chevrolet is looking for the next reporter talent, two of whom would be sent to D.C. to interview baseball’s most famous players.

Kids interested in taking part in Chevy’s challenge will have to film themselves in a mock-up interview with a baseball star. The videos must be 30-60 seconds long and must contain interview questions and knowledge of MLB stars.

Other than that, says Chevy, the single requirement is to be creative and fun.

All videos are to be submitted by May 31, on the carmaker’s own page on MLB’s website. A consent form from the parents will have to accompany the upload.

After the submission period ends, Chevrolet would review the videos and give the reporter wannabes points depending on their on-camera presence, baseball passion and knowledge, and clarity and enunciation.

Two kids would be selected to be a part of this year’s All-Star game. Both will be wrapped, packed and sent, together with three other family members, to Washington, D.C., to attend the Midsummer Classic.

Because they will be there to do a job, the kids will also get the chance to interview players and coaches during MLB’s All-Star Media Day.

Chevrolet is the official automotive partner of the Major League Baseball. It is also the official sponsor of the Play Ball initiative, who is one of the organizations behind this kid reporter idea.
Chevrolet All-Star Game Baseball MLB reporter
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 