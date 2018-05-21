Chevrolet Looking for Kid Reporters for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is fast approaching, as the event is scheduled to take place on July 17 in Washington D.C. That means Chevrolet has about two months to find the newest stars of sports reporting.
Chevrolet has made a habit of getting involved in baseball, including at a junior level. The various youth baseball programs the carmaker has in place has drawn, according to their figures, about 6.7 million to the sports over the decades.
For this year’s All-Star Game, Chevrolet is looking for the next reporter talent, two of whom would be sent to D.C. to interview baseball’s most famous players.
Kids interested in taking part in Chevy’s challenge will have to film themselves in a mock-up interview with a baseball star. The videos must be 30-60 seconds long and must contain interview questions and knowledge of MLB stars.
Other than that, says Chevy, the single requirement is to be creative and fun.
All videos are to be submitted by May 31, on the carmaker’s own page on MLB’s website. A consent form from the parents will have to accompany the upload.
After the submission period ends, Chevrolet would review the videos and give the reporter wannabes points depending on their on-camera presence, baseball passion and knowledge, and clarity and enunciation.
Two kids would be selected to be a part of this year’s All-Star game. Both will be wrapped, packed and sent, together with three other family members, to Washington, D.C., to attend the Midsummer Classic.
Because they will be there to do a job, the kids will also get the chance to interview players and coaches during MLB’s All-Star Media Day.
Chevrolet is the official automotive partner of the Major League Baseball. It is also the official sponsor of the Play Ball initiative, who is one of the organizations behind this kid reporter idea.
