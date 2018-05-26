2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Modded Cadillac CTS-V, Gets Trampled

The sixth incarnation of the Camaro, with its Corvette-borrowed motors, is a monstrous machine. And in the case of the ZL1 badge, this means owners can enjoy 650 horses, which, in theory, sounds like all the muscle one would ever need.

However, as a 2018 Camaro ZL1 driver recently found our during a drag strip stint, the machine is far from invincible.The Chevy saw a second-generation Cadillac CTS-V lining up next to it, with the driver of the Caddy being eager to get to the other end of the strip before the Camaro After pulling the usual pre-race tire-smoking stunts, the two slabs of America played the Christmas Tree game and went all the way.Now, while the Chevrolet had been gifted with drag radials, the mods fitted to the CTS-V went much deeper. And while we're not aware of the tech goodies found on the Cadillac, the 1,320 feet perormance of the sedan speaks for itself.Fortunately, the video showcases both the elapsed time and the trap speed numbers, so you can easily keep track of each muscle car's might.Since we mentioned the Camaro, we'll remind you that the 2019 model year has brought a controversial visual makeover, with the front fascia and the rear lights being the polarising elements.Nevertheless, the ZL1 skips the new front end. However, it seems like the M19 visual changes include a new wing for the ZL1 fitted with the 1LE track-savvy package (the beast managed to blitz the Nurburgring in 7:16, remember?).As we showed you thanks to a few images capturing a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE riding on the back of a transport truck, the new rear wing is smaller than the 2018 model's aero element. Nevertheless, perhaps the new unit will be offered alongsie the one we've already become acustomed to, as is the case with the aero packages of the 2019 Corvette ZR1.