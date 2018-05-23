autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Spotted in the Wild, Shows New Low Rear Wing

23 May 2018, 18:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the Chevrolet has released the facelifted 2019 Camaro, the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE range-toppers have recently been spotted out on the wild, with the latter bringing a bit of a surprise.
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
However, we must start by reminding you that the front end aero changes delivered for the 19MY Camaro are polarising and, fortunately, the ZL1s don't feature the new design. And this only makes the spotting we have here, which sees the fully undisguised machines sitting on a transport truck in Las Vegas, even more special - lens tip to the Camaro6 forums for these images.

Returning to the ZL1 1LE, muscle car aficionados might have already noticed that the rear spoiler on the 2019 model is considerably smaller than the wing on the pre-revamp car. Of course, we'll have to wait and see if the low-rise wing will be offered as an option or if it will simply replace the current aero element.

Oh, and while the ZL1 badge means the Chevrolet Camaro skips the controversial front end transformation, we have to mention that the 650 hp beast still packs the new rear lights. The redesigned clusters have also sparked controversy, with certain enthusiasts dislinking the mix between their more rounded styling and the overall appearance of the car.

Interestingly, the golden bowtie still hasn't announced the specs for the 2019 ZL1, but we're expecting the thing to keep its blown 6.2-liter motor intact, hence the hp number we mentioned above.

After all, we have to keep in mind that the ZL1 is not just insanely powerful, but also surprisingly track-savvy for a muscle car - the thing was able to blitz the Nurburgring in just 7:16, remember?

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 2019 Corvette ZR1 has yet to deliver a Ring number, with the supercar still lapping the infamous German track.
chevrolet camaro zl1 2019 chevrolet camaro zl1 2019 chevrolet camaro zl1 1le Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE muscle car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 