2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Spotted in the Wild, Shows New Low Rear Wing

However, we must start by reminding you that the front end aero changes delivered for the 19MY Camaro are polarising and, fortunately, the ZL1s don't feature the new design. And this only makes the spotting we have here, which sees the fully undisguised machines sitting on a transport truck in Las Vegas, even more special - lens tip to the Camaro6 forums for these images.

Returning to the ZL1 1LE, muscle car aficionados might have already noticed that the rear spoiler on the 2019 model is considerably smaller than the wing on the pre-revamp car. Of course, we'll have to wait and see if the low-rise wing will be offered as an option or if it will simply replace the current aero element.

Oh, and while the ZL1 badge means the Chevrolet Camaro skips the controversial front end transformation, we have to mention that the 650 hp beast still packs the new rear lights. The redesigned clusters have also sparked controversy, with certain enthusiasts dislinking the mix between their more rounded styling and the overall appearance of the car.

Interestingly, the golden bowtie still hasn't announced the specs for the 2019 ZL1, but we're expecting the thing to keep its blown 6.2-liter motor intact, hence the hp number we mentioned above.

After all, we have to keep in mind that the ZL1 is not just insanely powerful, but also surprisingly track-savvy for a muscle car - the thing was able to blitz the Nurburgring in just 7:16, remember?

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 2019 Corvette ZR1 has yet to deliver a Ring number, with the supercar still lapping the infamous German track.