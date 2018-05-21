2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Nurburgring Frenzy

The sheer idea of a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 sharing a moment on the Nurburgring would be enough to get an aficionado's heart racing. And while this is precisely what we have to show you, there's much more to the Nurburgring chase involving the two supercars than meets the eye.

For one thing, both the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 RS and the ZR1 'Vette set out to deliver sweet Green Hell numbers for the 2018 season. The Zuffenhausen machine has already proven its might, with the 6:56 lap time of the rear-engined beast speaking for itself. And while that time is uber-impressive in itself, it becomes even more so when we factor in the 520 PS output delivered by the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six motor of the thing.As for the 755 hp (765 PS) C7-generation ZR1, the meanest Corvette to date has yet to deliver an official Ring number. The rumor mill talks about the V8 wielder struggling to get below the 7m mark, with this being the expected reason behind Chevrolet's silence.Nevertheless, with the Camaro ZL1 1LE proving it can blitz the infamous German track in 7:16, the expectations for the Corvette range-topper are high.Interestingly, the golden bowtie allowed Porsche to use its Nordschleife lap time (carmakers rent out the track for individual sessions) during the testing period that led to the said chronograph number of the Rennsport Neunelfer.Of course, with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 continuing to fly low on the infamous German track, we can't wait to find out its stopwatch number.As for the oddball exhaust hardware sticking out of the supercar's posterior, this has been introduced to allow the slab of America to obey the Ring decibel limit.Oh, and did we mention that the sheer presence of the C7 ZR1 on the Old Continent is something to talk about? After all, the blower mounted on top of the LT5 motor makes the supercar illegal in Europe (think: pedestrian crash ratings).