2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Front End Leaked?

With the arrival of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 approaching quickly, a YouTuber claims to have brought us a photo revealing the front end of the muscle car.

3 photos



First of all, the center section of the bumper seems to be painted in the same color as the rest of the vehicle, instead of coming in black.



Secondly, if we zoom in on the side areas of the front splitter, we'll notice some styling cues that resemble those on the Shelby GT350.



Of course, there are also details that remain a mystery. For one thing, the side sections of the front grille might be closed, which would be a nod to the layout used on the MY13 and MY14



While we're checking out the new face of the GT500, we'll remind you the Blue Oval has previously teased the front fascia of the muscle beast and we've added the image above.



Moving past the aesthetics of the 'Stang, we must discuss the tech side of the velocity tool.



Of course, nothing is official yet, but the rumor mill talks about a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. Unlike the naturally aspirated 5.2L Voodoo motor of the GT350, which comes with a flat-plane crankshaft, the new motor is expected to pack a cross-plane unit, so you can expect a more traditional soundtrack, among others.



And a recent spy video



Regardless of the hardware between the two-pedal version, a manual transmission should also be on the list, so purists should have reasons to jump for joy.



