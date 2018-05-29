2019 Nissan 370Z Adds More Customization Options, Priced at $29,990

Can you believe the 370Z was first shown in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show? What this means is, the 3.7-liter V6-powered sports car from Japan is 10 years old in 2018, and Nissan will keep the nameplate on life support for the 2019 model year as well.

11 photos



As for standard equipment, the 2019 model year sees the addition of an auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor. Moving on to the Roadster, the open-top body style is offered in three trim levels: base, Touring, and Sport Touring.



As for the Nismo-ified coupe, the Nismo Tech nomenclature used for the 2018 model year is gone. And just like before, opting for the SynchroRev Match six-speed manual translated to a high-performance clutch coming courtest of Exedy.



If you’ve been keeping count, that’s a total of 10 models for the U.S. market. But on the other hand,



These being said, what the word on the next-generation Z car? The newest report on the 390Z or whatever it will be called argues that Nissan will



The original Z car came out in late 1969 for the 1970 model year, featuring an inline-6 fed by Hitachi SU-style carburetors. Pricing stays put at $29,990 for the coupe, while the Roadster and Nismo come in at $41,820 and $45,690, respectively. Minor changes have been applied to each of the three variants, with the coupe adding two new color themes for the Heritage Edition (Deep Blue Pearl and Pearl White). The previous Touring and Sport Tech trim levels are now known as the Sport Touring, thus simplifying the lineup a little bit.As for standard equipment, the 2019 model year sees the addition of an auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor. Moving on to the Roadster, the open-top body style is offered in three trim levels: base, Touring, and Sport Touring.As for the Nismo-ified coupe, the Nismo Tech nomenclature used for the 2018 model year is gone. And just like before, opting for the SynchroRev Match six-speed manual translated to a high-performance clutch coming courtest of Exedy.If you’ve been keeping count, that’s a total of 10 models for the U.S. market. But on the other hand, the 370Z carries over the VQ37VHR from the previous year with the same 332 horsepower as before. The Nismo, on the other hand, ups the ante to 350 horsepower from the naturally-aspirated engine. Opting for the driving-centric Nismo further adds the larger sport brakes and a viscous limited-slip differential.These being said, what the word on the next-generation Z car? The newest report on the 390Z or whatever it will be called argues that Nissan will share the platform with the next-generation Infiniti Q60 . According to Autocar, the newcomer will be shown to the public before the end of 2019, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the 240Z (Fairlady Z in Japan).The original Z car came out in late 1969 for the 1970 model year, featuring an inline-6 fed by Hitachi SU-style carburetors.