autoevolution
 

2019 Nissan 370Z Adds More Customization Options, Priced at $29,990

29 May 2018, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Can you believe the 370Z was first shown in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show? What this means is, the 3.7-liter V6-powered sports car from Japan is 10 years old in 2018, and Nissan will keep the nameplate on life support for the 2019 model year as well.
11 photos
2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition
Pricing stays put at $29,990 for the coupe, while the Roadster and Nismo come in at $41,820 and $45,690, respectively. Minor changes have been applied to each of the three variants, with the coupe adding two new color themes for the Heritage Edition (Deep Blue Pearl and Pearl White). The previous Touring and Sport Tech trim levels are now known as the Sport Touring, thus simplifying the lineup a little bit.

As for standard equipment, the 2019 model year sees the addition of an auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor. Moving on to the Roadster, the open-top body style is offered in three trim levels: base, Touring, and Sport Touring.

As for the Nismo-ified coupe, the Nismo Tech nomenclature used for the 2018 model year is gone. And just like before, opting for the SynchroRev Match six-speed manual translated to a high-performance clutch coming courtest of Exedy.

If you’ve been keeping count, that’s a total of 10 models for the U.S. market. But on the other hand, the 370Z carries over the VQ37VHR from the previous year with the same 332 horsepower as before. The Nismo, on the other hand, ups the ante to 350 horsepower from the naturally-aspirated engine. Opting for the driving-centric Nismo further adds the larger sport brakes and a viscous limited-slip differential.

These being said, what the word on the next-generation Z car? The newest report on the 390Z or whatever it will be called argues that Nissan will share the platform with the next-generation Infiniti Q60. According to Autocar, the newcomer will be shown to the public before the end of 2019, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the 240Z (Fairlady Z in Japan).

The original Z car came out in late 1969 for the 1970 model year, featuring an inline-6 fed by Hitachi SU-style carburetors.

Editor's note:

Destination and handling for the 2019 Nissan 370Z is $885.
2019 Nissan 370Z price Nissan 370Z sports car Nissan US V6
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
NISSAN models:
NISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 