Acura NSX vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Reverse Drag Race Has It All

The two supercars could hardly be more different and while we'll get to the aspects that set them apart in a moment, we'll start by mentioning the challenges thrown at them.An airfield served as the playground for the aficionados over at Carwow, who grabbed the two and performed a standing start drag race, a rolling race, as well as a deceleration test.We'd hate to ruin the giggles delivered by the piece of footage documenting the brawl, which is why we won't go into the details here - you'll find the video at the bottom of the page.Nevertheless, we can mention that the first race saw a human being cast in the role of the Christmas Tree (it was a quarter-mile battle), while the rolling adventure saw things kicking off at 50 mph (make that 80 km/h). As for the... reverse drag race, this involved the performance machines having to come to a halt from 70 mph (112 km/h) - keep in mind that both beasts featured carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.We'll remind you that the Acura NSX mixes a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with no less than three electric motors, delivering an overall output of 581 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist (645 Nm). Of course, the gas-electric setup of the car gifts it with all-wheel drive.As for the Affalterbach hero, the Beast of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the supercar) is animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churning out 585 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.In terms of the scale footprint, the GT R weighs in at 3,954 lbs (1,630 kg), with the NSX being 209 lbs (95 kg) chunkier.