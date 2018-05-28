Acura NSX vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Reverse Drag Race Has It All

These are exciting times for supercar/hypercar aficionados, with the market currently offering gas-powered, hybrid and electric models. The buying decision is usually emotional when it comes to such velocity toys and yet we can't ignore the figures of the machines. And this is where the battle we have here stepped in, with the fight pitting the Acura NSX against the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

4 photos



An airfield served as the playground for the aficionados over at Carwow, who grabbed the two and performed a standing start drag race, a rolling race, as well as a deceleration test.



We'd hate to ruin the giggles delivered by the piece of footage documenting the brawl, which is why we won't go into the details here - you'll find the video at the bottom of the page.



Nevertheless, we can mention that the first race saw a human being cast in the role of the Christmas Tree (it was a quarter-mile battle), while the rolling adventure saw things kicking off at 50 mph (make that 80 km/h). As for the... reverse drag race, this involved the performance machines having to come to a halt from 70 mph (112 km/h) - keep in mind that both beasts featured carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.What do the numbers tell us?

We'll remind you that the



As for the Affalterbach hero, the Beast of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the supercar) is animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churning out 585 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.



In terms of the scale footprint, the



The two supercars could hardly be more different and while we'll get to the aspects that set them apart in a moment, we'll start by mentioning the challenges thrown at them.An airfield served as the playground for the aficionados over at Carwow, who grabbed the two and performed a standing start drag race, a rolling race, as well as a deceleration test.We'd hate to ruin the giggles delivered by the piece of footage documenting the brawl, which is why we won't go into the details here - you'll find the video at the bottom of the page.Nevertheless, we can mention that the first race saw a human being cast in the role of the Christmas Tree (it was a quarter-mile battle), while the rolling adventure saw things kicking off at 50 mph (make that 80 km/h). As for the... reverse drag race, this involved the performance machines having to come to a halt from 70 mph (112 km/h) - keep in mind that both beasts featured carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.We'll remind you that the Acura NSX mixes a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with no less than three electric motors, delivering an overall output of 581 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist (645 Nm). Of course, the gas-electric setup of the car gifts it with all-wheel drive.As for the Affalterbach hero, the Beast of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the supercar) is animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churning out 585 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.In terms of the scale footprint, the GT R weighs in at 3,954 lbs (1,630 kg), with the NSX being 209 lbs (95 kg) chunkier.