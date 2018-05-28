autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Tuned McLaren 12C, No Photo Finish Needed

McLaren takes great pride in the fact that is Spiders perform almost identically to its coupes, with the Woking automotive producer sending journos open-top models for comparisons against fixed-roof adversaries on more than one occasions - whether we're talking about the power-to-weight ratio of the torsional rigidity, the Brits are fully confident that their Spiders can do the trick. But do you know what works best when such a Macca battles a Ferrari coupe, for instance? A trip down the aftermarket path, of course.
To be more precise, we're referring to a drag race that involves a McLaren 12C Spider and a Ferrari (no, not the 458 direct competitor of the 12C, but a 488).

As far as we know, the 488 GTB comes in factory stock form. As for the McLaren, we're not aware of its exct mods, but we're expecting the thing to come with some serious goodies.

It's worth mentioning that the British missile came with 600 horses, while the carbon fiber tub and composite panels of the supercar allow it to be friendly to the scales, even in open-top trim.

In fact, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 heart of all contemporary Maccas before the 720S has already been pushed into the four-figure output territory, all with the help of a... tri-turbo setup. Then again, the machine we have here doesn't seem to pack all that much of a boost, even though its driver was confident enough to race the Maranello machine with the top down.

When it comes to the 488 GTB, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the supercar delivers 670 hp and a soundtrack that can put the one of the McLaren to shame, even though the voice of the Fezza is obviously limited by the TT nature of its motor - the Prancing Horse also happens to serve as the camera car for this battle.

