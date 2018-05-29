Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5, Tries to Prove a Point

When a drag race featuring a tuner car underdog and a supercar takes place, there will always be those who bring up the idea that, at the end of the day, the mid-engined machine remains what it is, no matter if it grabs the win or not. Then again, this doesn't change the outcome of the race. As such, we can all imagine that, when a modded F10 BMW M5 recently challenged a Lamborghini Aventador, the driver of the Raging Bull was pretty determined to stay on top of his game.
The drag race we're talking about took place on an airfield in Sweden, with this meaning that the two velocity tools had all the place they needed to settle the score.
Now, the first thing that comes to mind when considering such a drag battle involves the traction limitations of the F10 M5. And while the car we have here may have been boosted, this could only make the starting phase even more difficult.
Nevertheless, the two went for a rolling start, with this canceling the brutal AWD Launch Control advantage of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.
As for the gym visit of the Bavarian sedan, the details dropped in the piece of YouTube footage documenting the drag race mention that its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 had been taken all the way to 750 hp - keep in mind that the standard M5, if we may call it that, delivered 560 hp, while the Competition model ups the ante to 600 horses.
We won't go into the details of the race here, since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the clip.
And when it comes to its aural side, the experience is less intense than it could've been, simply because the Bimmer served as the camera car. Even so, the revving salute at the end of the clip certainly makes up for that.
