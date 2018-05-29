autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5, Tries to Prove a Point

29 May 2018, 16:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When a drag race featuring a tuner car underdog and a supercar takes place, there will always be those who bring up the idea that, at the end of the day, the mid-engined machine remains what it is, no matter if it grabs the win or not. Then again, this doesn't change the outcome of the race. As such, we can all imagine that, when a modded F10 BMW M5 recently challenged a Lamborghini Aventador, the driver of the Raging Bull was pretty determined to stay on top of his game.
4 photos
Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5
The drag race we're talking about took place on an airfield in Sweden, with this meaning that the two velocity tools had all the place they needed to settle the score.

Now, the first thing that comes to mind when considering such a drag battle involves the traction limitations of the F10 M5. And while the car we have here may have been boosted, this could only make the starting phase even more difficult.

Nevertheless, the two went for a rolling start, with this canceling the brutal AWD Launch Control advantage of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.

As for the gym visit of the Bavarian sedan, the details dropped in the piece of YouTube footage documenting the drag race mention that its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 had been taken all the way to 750 hp - keep in mind that the standard M5, if we may call it that, delivered 560 hp, while the Competition model ups the ante to 600 horses.

We won't go into the details of the race here, since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the clip.

And when it comes to its aural side, the experience is less intense than it could've been, simply because the Bimmer served as the camera car. Even so, the revving salute at the end of the clip certainly makes up for that.

lamborghini aventador Lamborghini BMW M5 BMW drag racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 