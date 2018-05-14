autoevolution
 

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Spied Testing Dual-Clutch Transmission?

14 May 2018, 13:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With spy photogs' equipment become more and more advanced by the season, carmakers have a weapon of their own that helps them conceal in-the-oven developments. We're talking about hiding things in plain sight and the latest example of this comes from Ford, whose 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 has recently been caught on camera.
15 photos
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied
This spy video is of particular interest since its soundtrack allows us to notice the gear changes of the 'Stang. In fact, one needs to pay close attention to the muscle beast, since the shifts are barely perceptible - lens tip to the Mustang6G forums for the video.

Of course, this fuels the speculation fire on the meanest Mustang of them all coming with a dual-clutch gearbox. And since the Ford GT already packs a seven-speed dual-clutch, which is supplied by Getrag, it wouldn't take all that much for the new GT500 to borrow it.

Sure, the nature of such a gearbox isn't exactly a tradition in the muscle car world. Then again, those who would like to be fully engaged in the driving experience will probably be offered a six-speed manual.

Other corners of the rumor mill suggest that the MY20 GT500 will use the ten-speed torque converter automatic that Ford co-developed with Chevy, which is already present on the 650 hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for instance.

Going past the gearbox, forum chat mentions that the newcomer will be animated by a supercharged 5.2-liter motor. Unlike the Voodoo naturally aspirated V8 of the Shelby GT350, this would leave the flat-plane crank behind in favor of a cross-plane unit.

As for the muscle numbers of the thing, the newcomer is expected to deliver around 800 ponies and we can't wait to see how the engineers boost the handling goodies included in the Level 2 Performance Pack of the 2019 Mustang GT to allow the Shelby to cope with all the power.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Ford dual-clutch Ford GT
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 