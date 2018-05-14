2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Spied Testing Dual-Clutch Transmission?

With spy photogs' equipment become more and more advanced by the season, carmakers have a weapon of their own that helps them conceal in-the-oven developments. We're talking about hiding things in plain sight and the latest example of this comes from Ford, whose 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 has recently been caught on camera.

15 photos



Of course, this fuels the speculation fire on the meanest Mustang of them all coming with a dual-clutch gearbox. And since the



Sure, the nature of such a gearbox isn't exactly a tradition in the muscle car world. Then again, those who would like to be fully engaged in the driving experience will probably be offered a six-speed manual.



Other corners of the rumor mill suggest that the MY20 GT500 will use the ten-speed torque converter automatic that Ford co-developed with Chevy, which is already present on the 650 hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for instance.



Going past the gearbox, forum chat mentions that the newcomer will be animated by a supercharged 5.2-liter motor. Unlike the Voodoo naturally aspirated V8 of the Shelby GT350, this would leave the flat-plane crank behind in favor of a cross-plane unit.



As for the muscle numbers of the thing, the newcomer is expected to deliver around 800 ponies and we can't wait to see how the engineers boost the handling goodies included in the Level 2 Performance Pack of the



This spy video is of particular interest since its soundtrack allows us to notice the gear changes of the 'Stang. In fact, one needs to pay close attention to the muscle beast, since the shifts are barely perceptible - lens tip to the Mustang6G forums for the video.Of course, this fuels the speculation fire on the meanest Mustang of them all coming with a dual-clutch gearbox. And since the Ford GT already packs a seven-speed dual-clutch, which is supplied by Getrag, it wouldn't take all that much for the new GT500 to borrow it.Sure, the nature of such a gearbox isn't exactly a tradition in the muscle car world. Then again, those who would like to be fully engaged in the driving experience will probably be offered a six-speed manual.Other corners of the rumor mill suggest that the MY20 GT500 will use the ten-speed torque converter automatic that Ford co-developed with Chevy, which is already present on the 650 hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for instance.Going past the gearbox, forum chat mentions that the newcomer will be animated by a supercharged 5.2-liter motor. Unlike the Voodoo naturally aspirated V8 of the Shelby GT350, this would leave the flat-plane crank behind in favor of a cross-plane unit.As for the muscle numbers of the thing, the newcomer is expected to deliver around 800 ponies and we can't wait to see how the engineers boost the handling goodies included in the Level 2 Performance Pack of the 2019 Mustang GT to allow the Shelby to cope with all the power.