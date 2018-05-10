autoevolution
 

2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat Reveals Sinister Retro Headlights, Grille Air Intake

10 May 2018
The current SRT offensive easily deserves to be labeled as the silver lining of Fiat Chrysler's budget limitation - with the company being forced to roll out updates rather than all new models, our beloved Charger and Challenger are getting more and more refined. And the latest episode of the kind involves the 2019 Charger SRT Hellcat, whose face has just been teased.
As is the case with wine, the two Dodge brothers seems to be getting better with time and in the case of the 19MY Charger Hellcat this means the super-sedan will be gifted with a new air intake.

The carmaker has left the hole-in-the-headlight to be a Challenger Hellcat (and Demon) feature, so the Hellcat Charger will have its breathing element inserted in the grille - we can only expect this to lead to the intake box.

However, we're more interested in the part of the Charger's front fascia that's not so clearly visible in the teaser. To be more precise, it looks like the headlights are being restyled to resemble those of the original Chargers.

You see, back in the day when the Charger was a coupe, the thing came with rotating headlights. And when these weren't turned on, their other face, which imitated the front grille, gave the impression of a mean, overly wide face.

This scheme, which was used for the first-gen 1966 Charger, changed for the second-gen 1968 car, but the visual effect remained untouched (you'll find a demonstration of both model's headlights in the clips at the bottom of the page, not that muscle car aficionados would need one).

Interestingly, Dodge did drop a piece of info with the teaser, one that seems to confirm our headlight-related guess. The carmaker stated that the new design “extends the sinister-looking front end to accentuate visual width.

Oh, and the mesh also appears to have been upgraded. The openings are now more air-hungry, while the attention to detail seems to be even greater.

We can't wait to meet the 2019 Charger Hellcat and Challenger Hellcat, especially since the latter is also in for some upgrades, such as a dual-snorkel intake hood.

