2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Previewed Ahead of Summer Reveal

Introduced for the 2015 model year, the SRT Hellcat is one hell of a muscle car (pun intended). The 2018 Demon might be that little more awesome, but then again, there’s no production cap for the more popular and less expensive Hellcat. Come 2019, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8-powered Challenger will get a minor redesign.
In a release titled “No Rest for the Wicked,” the Dodge brand makes a case for a “dual-snorkel hood on Hellcat models that pays homage to the distinctive Mopar design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars.” A fully functional hood inspired by Mopar greats from the mid-1960s and early-1970s, the newcomer was developed from the start for “maximum air intake to the supercharged powerplant.”
It’s hard to tell if Dodge has offered an Easter Egg with that choice of words, referring to more get-up-and-go for the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat. For the time being, the HEMI-type V8 is rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, translating to 717 PS and 881 Nm if you prefer the metric system of measurement.
From the two teaser pics released by the Dodge brand, it appears the nostril-like vents in the hood channel more air to the induction system than the scooped hood we have nowadays. But more importantly, no heat extraction vents are featured, which is a bit curious considering how much heat is generated by the engine.
If the rumor mill is to be believed, Dodge might integrate know-how from the Demon into the Hellcat. Output is expected to be bumped to 725 horsepower, and hearsay suggests the TransBrake system, Air-Chiller, and Nitto super-sticky tires could also be offered. There’s also a Drag Pack waiting to happen, and if it will, it’s anticipated to include Drag Mode for maximum performance in the ¼-mile run.
Last, but certainly not least, the 2019 model year will be the final refresh of the third-generation Challenger (in production since 2008). In 2021, the all-new Challenger with underpinnings from the Maserati Ghibli will go official.
