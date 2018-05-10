Chocolate Floods Polish Highway after Truck Crash

autoevolution
 

Over the years, we’ve seen all sorts of things, from oranges and money to pigs, getting spread all over the world’s roads after crashes involving trucks. But until Wednesday we’ve never seen a road covered in chocolate.
It happened on a highway linking Poznan to Warsaw in Poland. According to local media reports, the truck was carrying 12 tons of chocolate and for an yet undetermined reason overturned and positioned itself sideways across the highway.

The 60-year old driver of the truck emerged from the crash unharmed and was transported to a hospital, but the overturned truck stopped traffic in the region for over two hours.

The problem was not necessarily putting the rig back on its wheels, but removing the sticky substance covering the road. Just like mud under the scorching sun, the chocolate began adhering to the road.

"Removing the chocolate will take a couple of hours. The chocolate congeals on the pavement, and it's worse than snow," said at the time of the crash one of the first responders according to NPR.

Another problem facing authorities was removing the effects of the spill that manifested miles away from the crash site.

Immediately after the incident occurred, motorists on the highway navigated their way around the crashed truck and drove right through the chocolate. They swooped it up on their cars’ wheels and transported it further down the highway.

It took some time before authorities arrived at the scene and closed down the motorway.

Firefighters had to use hot water to melt and remove the chocolate from the tarmac. Even a bulldozer was used to clear the surface of the road.

Its not clear where the truck was heading when it crashed. Europeans celebrate on June 1 Children’s Day, and Wednesday’s crash is nothing but a waste of good chocolate kids would have enjoyed three weeks from now.

