autoevolution
 

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gets Destroyed in New Jersey Crash, Mounts Guardrail

7 May 2018, 13:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With the car show season now fully upon us, the Internet is loaded with Mustang plus crowd equals trouble jokes, with these being based on old crash videos. Alas, we can now talk about a fresh accident clip, one that involves a Chevrolet Camaro. And we're not just referring to any Camaro here, as the ZL1 top dog was involved in the accident.
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Camaro ZL12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Camaro ZL12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Camaro ZL12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Camaro ZL1
The crash took place in Bergen County, New Jersey, with the 650 hp muscle car attending an automotive event in the area.

Thanks to the piece below, which was captured by an aficionado who was passing by, we can see the guardrail-mounting Chevrolet (the clip shows the aftermath of the crash). And, as the muscle beast is taken away from the sight of the crash, it becomes obvious that the machine suffered extensive damage. For one thing, the passenger's side front wheel seems almost ready to leave the vehicle.

Here's to hoping the driver, along with any potential occupants of the vehicle, walked away from the accident.

Oh, and by the way, if you have questions regarding the handling of the muscle machine, keep in mind that, when fitted with the 1LE package, the Camaro ZL1 can lap the Nurburgring in 7:16.

Alas, the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 wasn't the only go-fast tool that crashed during the said event. For one thing, a pair of McLarens was damaged at the velocity gathering.

So far, we only have potato-quality images of the British supercars being transported after their accidents and it looks like we're dealing with a 570S and a 12C - you can find these pics in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (use the swipe feature).

Then there was a Porsche 911 (we're talking about a 991 model here), one whose accident was caught on camera and is as ridiculous as they get.


 

When you read 2 McLarens and a red ZL1 involved in a crash in Bergen County, NJ and you hope its not your boys, @streetspeed717 @guitarmageddonzl1 @troysowers. Thankfully, it wasn't but I saw you guys mentioned on reddit. 1st pic - zl1, 2nd pic - red mclaren, 3rd pic - yellow mclaren, 4th pic - porsche wanted to be involved. 5th pic - I see your names in print! #camarozl1 #mclaren #porsche #butwhytho #carshow #crash #becauseracecar #camaro #cars #fastcars #supercars #carstagram #racecars

A post shared by Rob (@machine_rc) on May 7, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

chevrolet camaro zl1 Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet muscle car crash accident
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 