Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gets Destroyed in New Jersey Crash, Mounts Guardrail

With the car show season now fully upon us, the Internet is loaded with Mustang plus crowd equals trouble jokes, with these being based on old crash videos. Alas, we can now talk about a fresh accident clip, one that involves a Chevrolet Camaro. And we're not just referring to any Camaro here, as the ZL1 top dog was involved in the accident.
The crash took place in Bergen County, New Jersey, with the 650 hp muscle car attending an automotive event in the area.
Thanks to the piece below, which was captured by an aficionado who was passing by, we can see the guardrail-mounting Chevrolet (the clip shows the aftermath of the crash). And, as the muscle beast is taken away from the sight of the crash, it becomes obvious that the machine suffered extensive damage. For one thing, the passenger's side front wheel seems almost ready to leave the vehicle.
Here's to hoping the driver, along with any potential occupants of the vehicle, walked away from the accident.
Oh, and by the way, if you have questions regarding the handling of the muscle machine, keep in mind that, when fitted with the 1LE package, the Camaro ZL1 can lap the Nurburgring in 7:16.
Alas, the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 wasn't the only go-fast tool that crashed during the said event. For one thing, a pair of McLarens was damaged at the velocity gathering.
So far, we only have potato-quality images of the British supercars being transported after their accidents and it looks like we're dealing with a 570S and a 12C - you can find these pics in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (use the swipe feature).
Then there was a Porsche 911 (we're talking about a 991 model here), one whose accident was caught on camera and is as ridiculous as they get.
Thanks to the piece below, which was captured by an aficionado who was passing by, we can see the guardrail-mounting Chevrolet (the clip shows the aftermath of the crash). And, as the muscle beast is taken away from the sight of the crash, it becomes obvious that the machine suffered extensive damage. For one thing, the passenger's side front wheel seems almost ready to leave the vehicle.
Here's to hoping the driver, along with any potential occupants of the vehicle, walked away from the accident.
Oh, and by the way, if you have questions regarding the handling of the muscle machine, keep in mind that, when fitted with the 1LE package, the Camaro ZL1 can lap the Nurburgring in 7:16.
Alas, the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 wasn't the only go-fast tool that crashed during the said event. For one thing, a pair of McLarens was damaged at the velocity gathering.
So far, we only have potato-quality images of the British supercars being transported after their accidents and it looks like we're dealing with a 570S and a 12C - you can find these pics in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (use the swipe feature).
Then there was a Porsche 911 (we're talking about a 991 model here), one whose accident was caught on camera and is as ridiculous as they get.
When you read 2 McLarens and a red ZL1 involved in a crash in Bergen County, NJ and you hope its not your boys, @streetspeed717 @guitarmageddonzl1 @troysowers. Thankfully, it wasn't but I saw you guys mentioned on reddit. 1st pic - zl1, 2nd pic - red mclaren, 3rd pic - yellow mclaren, 4th pic - porsche wanted to be involved. 5th pic - I see your names in print! #camarozl1 #mclaren #porsche #butwhytho #carshow #crash #becauseracecar #camaro #cars #fastcars #supercars #carstagram #racecars