Honda S2000 Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Mitsubishi Evo, Damage is Heavy

We all love a good track chase involving machines like the Honda S2000 and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and there are plenty of reasons for that. For one thing, these are analog driving machines, while neither of the two Japanese carmakers has replaced the beasts so far. Nevertheless, such circuit stunts can always end badly, especially if we're talking about the Nurburgring.

The accident was caught on camera and you'll find the resulting footage at the bottom of the page. Mind you, the clip doesn't include the moment when the driver lost control of the sportscar, with this happening before the bend that saw the machine crashing. Nevertheless, judging by the velocity of the sliding car, it seems the driver carried too much speed into the corner.



Then again, it's not a secret that the



As for the Mitsubishi part of the tale, we can see a yellow



Given the momentum of the car and the angle of the impact, the car recoiled, going straight into the barrier on the other side of the track. As for the driver of the S2000 (it seems he wasn't accompanied by any passenger), we can notice him exiting the vehicle after this comes to a halt.



Fortunately, the vehicles that were behind the Honda managed to get around the crashed machine, so at least the drama ended at that point.



