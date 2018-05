Honda S2000 Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Mitsubishi Evo, Damage is Heavy

Alas, a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event that took place earlier this week (we're talking about the session held on May 1st), saw a Honda S2000 meeting the guardrail.The accident was caught on camera and you'll find the resulting footage at the bottom of the page. Mind you, the clip doesn't include the moment when the driver lost control of the sportscar, with this happening before the bend that saw the machine crashing. Nevertheless, judging by the velocity of the sliding car, it seems the driver carried too much speed into the corner.Then again, it's not a secret that the S2000 can suffer from snap oversteer, with drivers needing to take this into account when hooning the open-air toy.As for the Mitsubishi part of the tale, we can see a yellow Lancer Evo IX pulling away while the Honda slides into the metallic element on the side of the track. The S2K hit the guardrail with its posterior, but this wasn't the end of its ordeal.Given the momentum of the car and the angle of the impact, the car recoiled, going straight into the barrier on the other side of the track. As for the driver of the S2000 (it seems he wasn't accompanied by any passenger), we can notice him exiting the vehicle after this comes to a halt.Fortunately, the vehicles that were behind the Honda managed to get around the crashed machine, so at least the drama ended at that point.