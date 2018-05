The pair of images in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page reveals that the rear-engined machine has sustained serious damage. In fact, it seems like this RS was totaled - both ends of the vehicle are seriously damaged, while the supercar seems to have lost at least one of its wheels.And judging by the police car that can be seen in the background of the second image (use the swipe feature of the post), the accident took place in Sweden.Here's to hoping the driver and any potential passenger walked away from the crash - it looks like the passenger cell held its shape will, with the driver's door appearing to have been opened without the use of force. And we expect the Porscha's roll cage to have also helped with this.Keep in mind that the German automotive producer's GT Division will only build a few thousand units of the GT2 RS , with the machine easily going past the $300,000 mark (with the proper optional extras).Sadly, we can't say this is the first crash of the 991.2 911 GT2 RS. And that's because an example of the supercar was recently engaged in an accident on the Nurburgring.Foruntately, the damage sustained in that crash wasn't nearly as serious as the one we have here, which is why we expect the said GT2 RS to have already returned to the road.