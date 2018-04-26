autoevolution
 

The Range Rover Velar Convertible is Real, But Unusable

Picture this. A car transporter is being driven on the M61 in the United Kingdom, but for some reason or other, the driver forgets to lower the top deck. Up there, a pair of Range Rover Velar models are being delivered to their rightful owners.
A bridge comes up on the motorway, and the car transporter collides with it, ripping the roof off one of those two cars. Accident or genius? Without him even thinking about Range Rover doing a Velar Convertible, the transporter’s driver created one by mistake. Truth be told, the lacking A-pillars and soft top may come as a bit of an issue.

Greater Manchester Police reports that no motorist was injured, not even the driver in question. Still, the two customers will have to wait a bit longer for replacements to roll off the assembly line in Solihull, the West Midlands. The conversation between the driver and his boss, well, that’s something we’ll never know how it went down.

Automakers who use shipping companies to get the vehicles from factory to showroom insure the goods being transported. Be that as it may, there’s no escaping the fact one of the Velars is unrepairable. Regarding the other Velar, the sole photograph of the silver-painted SUV suggests that it’s repairable.

Slotted between the Evoque (£30,805) and Sport (£61,645), the Velar retails at £45,145 in the United Kingdom. Engine options include the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder family, 3.0-liter supercharged V6 and turbocharged V6, as well as the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 found in high-end Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. The latter will be used in the Velar SVR, which could pack 550 ponies.

In the case of the F-Pace SVR, the eight-cylinder monster lurking under the hood also develops 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) of torque. What this means in terms of performance is 4.3 seconds to 100 km/h (4.1 seconds to 60 mph) and a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph).

