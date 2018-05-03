2018 BMW M5 First Edition Totaled in Brutal Crash

As it happens with every new car, it was inevitable for the F90 BMW M5 to have its first crash. However, we didn't expect the list of 2018 M5 accidents to involve a First Edition model.

4 photos



As such, we don't have any details surrounding the manner in which this 600 hp monster was destroyed. Nevertheless, judging by what we can see in these photos, it looks like the M5 was totaled - the damage is extensive and it looks like the structure of the car could've been affected, while the engine and the front wheels are not what they used to be.



As the Bavarian automaker's fans are well aware, this means that only 399 units of the F90 BMW M5 First Edition are now left in the world.



Fortunately, the German carmaker is preparing to introduce a new



According to a set of leaked details, which allegedly come from a customer who placed an order for the super-sedan, the production of the machine will kick off in July this year, with the first deliveries set for September 2018.



It seems that the output of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will be boosted to 625 hp, with this standing for a 25 hp jump over the regular model.



This will reportedly allow the machine to complete the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint 0.1 seconds quicker, with the new time expected to sit at 3.3 seconds. As for the top speed, the M Driver'S Package, which will probably be included as standard, will allow the car to hit 305 km/h (189.5 mph).



